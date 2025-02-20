Best features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview has introduced a host of new features, ranging from the overhauled mob-spawn eggs to the leaf litter tint. Apart from various new additions, the experimental build also improves existing items and blocks, adding to the overall gameplay experience.

Ad

That said, here are the best features and changes made in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview.

Best features and changes made in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview

1) Mob-spawn eggs facelift

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview brings a major overhaul to the design of the mob spawn eggs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the biggest changes made in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview is the major overhaul to the design and visual appearance of the mob-spawn eggs. Earlier, these eggs had the same shape and size, with the only difference in their shade, making it rather difficult to identify them without relying on the tooltip or inventory.

Ad

Trending

The Minecraft 1.21.70.24 beta and preview has introduced a new design where the eggs now resemble the mobs they spawn, making it a much-needed functional improvement to the gameplay. This new visual update adds a crucial facelift to the rows of similar-looking items and makes it significantly easier for players to know which spawn egg they are holding.

Additionally, the new design serves as a major accessibility upgrade for players, allowing colorblind gamers to better understand which spawn egg they are holding. They can now easily identify the egg based on its visual style rather than having to rely on the tooltip.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft adds new adorable designs for mob-spawning eggs

2) Overhaul to wolf sounds

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview adds six new wolf sound variants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Another significant feature in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview is the addition of new variants of wolf sounds. Mojang Studios' recent series of updates have focused on improving fauna in the game, and the wolf appears to be the center of attention in this build.

Ad

The beta and preview adds six new wolf sound variants with unique ambient hurt, death, growl, whine, and pant sounds. These new sounds are part of the mob's new variants — big, cute, puglin, angry, grumpy, and sad. This expands the current voice bank of the mob, giving it some much-needed flavor. Meanwhile, the original wolf sound is now classified as the classic type.

Each wolf mob will have a random sound assigned to it, increasing the immersiveness each time players come across them. Additionally, these variants are assigned automatically and are not reliant on the mob's texture. This creates a unique randomness factor that makes the gameplay more realistic for players when they encounter different variants of the animal.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft leak hints at upcoming game drop's release window

3) Leaf litter change

Leaf litter gets biome-based tint as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The leaf litter was a unique item introduced earlier this year, with players appreciating the decorative block that added to the immersiveness of the overworld biomes. It simulated a pile of fallen leaves and blended seamlessly with the leaves that were falling.

Ad

As part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview, leaf litter is now tinted to better reflect the biome or area it is located in. This subtle change is a major improvement since the original design was the same across all biomes despite having different trees with varying leaf colors.

Now, the color of leaf litter accurately reflects the shade of the falling leaves and trees in their respective biomes. This is especially visible in the Pale Garden biome where the leaf litter is grey, aligning with the shade of the Pale oak trees. This is another great step in improving the game, making it one of the niftiest features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview.

Ad

4) Improvements to graphics and user interface

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview has improved the game's graphics and UI (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview makes significant improvements to graphics and the user interface. The pause menu is one of the major upcoming features in the game so it comes as no surprise that the experimental build makes some tweaks.

Ad

As part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview update to the pause settings, fire overlays will no longer animate. This is followed by blocks not playing their animation during this state and an issue being fixed where held items were displayed incorrectly. It also deploys a fix that ensures the hand position remains the same while pausing.

As for the user interface, taking screenshots no longer puts the player out of the pause screen, allowing them to do so without any worries. Additionally, the place controller tooltip is no longer incorrectly hidden when placing additional Pink Petals, Wildflowers, or Leaf Litter.

Ad

The update also makes major changes to improve the multiplayer tab in 'create new world' and 'edit world'.

Also read: How to use shaders in Minecraft 1.21.4

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!