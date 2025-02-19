On February 19, 2025, Mojang released Minecraft 1.21.70.24 beta and preview for the Bedrock Edition. This new version introduces more features and changes for 2025's first game drop update.

Mojang has overhauled the design of every mob spawn egg to help players distinguish them more easily. With the addition of new mobs and variants, many players have struggled to identify spawn eggs based on their patterns. To make things easier, these are now designed to match the appearance of their respective mobs.

Aside from the new spawn eggs, Mojang has also added unique sounds for wolf variants. Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 also fixes a bug that caused shulker boxes to disappear from the inventory.

Check out the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview patch to learn about all the new features, changes, and bug fixes.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Spawn Eggs

Overhauled the visuals of each Spawn Egg to improve readability and accessibility

Each Spawn Egg now has their own unique visual which captures the personality and character of the mob it spawns

Each egg visual varies in shape to reflect the in-world size of the mob it spawns

For example, smaller mobs tend to have a smaller Spawn Egg

Also Read: Minecraft adds new adorable designs for mob-spawning eggs

Biomes

Fixed a bug where leaves in snowy biomes were not turning white while snowing (MCPE-189693)

Leaf Litter

Leaf Litter is tinted based on which biome it's in

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where destroying and picking up a Shulker box would make it appear invisible in the inventory until world reload

General

Fixed an issue where chunks weren't saving properly on older worlds

Graphics

Fire overlay will no longer animate while the game is paused (MCPE-188464)

Blocks will no longer play their animations while the game is paused (MCPE-188459)

Held items are no longer displayed incorrectly when the game is paused (MCPE-190218)

Hand position should remain the same while the game is paused (MCPE-190290)

Sound for leaf litter and grass

Lowered volume in sound files for Leaf Litter (break, step, place)

Lowered volume in sound files for Grass (dig)

User Interface

Taking screenshots no longer takes the player out of the pause screen

The "Place" controller tooltip is no longer incorrectly hidden when being able to place additional Pink Petals, Wildflowers, or Leaf Litter. (MCPE-190225)

Changes have been made to the Multiplayer tab in create new world and edit world! Player permission icons have been updated to better signal the roles, and on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles now shows a message informing the player that they need to sign in to access multiplayer features. Below the message there's a button that will take the player to respective console sign in flow

Wolf Variants

Added 6 new Wolf audio variants with unique ambient, hurt, death, growl, whine, and pant sounds

Every Wolf will have a random audio variant assigned to it from the 6 new variants and the original one

The audio variant is not related to the texture variant

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview include many technical and experimental changes related to servers, Editor Mode, and game graphics. Interested players are encouraged to check the official patch notes for a detailed overview of all technical updates.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 preview is available for download on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS devices. If you are an Android user, you will need to download the latest beta from the Google Play Store.

