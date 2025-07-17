Best treasure chest locations in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players spawn in a vast Overworld dimension and roam around to gather all kinds of resources. When they get some weapons and armor, they head to more challenging areas to loot more valuable treasures. There are loads of chests scattered around the game's world in various structures. These can be termed as treasure chests since they hold valuable loot for players.
Here are some of the best locations to loot these treasure chests in Minecraft.
Minecraft's best treasure chests in structures
Shipwreck treasure chest
Shipwrecks are underwater structures that occasionally generate in deep ocean biome. These structures will generate in random oreientation to make it look more realistic. Since shipwrecks are essentially ruins of a complete boat, there are chances that the entire boat is not intact when the game tries to generate it.
Each shipwreck has a total of three chests if it generates fully. One of these chests, located in the captain's chambers, is a treasure chest filled with valuables like diamonds, emeralds, iron, and more. Hence, this is one of the easiest treasure chests to find, even for new players. Once they do, they will have lots of valuable items to use in the future.
Buried treasure chest
Buried treasure is another great chest that players can find. To find this, they must first loot a shipwreck and find a buried treasure map. The map will have a red cross on it, where players can reach and start digging to find the treasure chest.
This chest is also considered one of the best in the game since it contains loads of useful items like diamonds, emeralds, iron, heart of the sea, and even water breathing potions.
End City chests
End City is one of the last structures players explore in Minecraft. These structures can only be explored after players defeat the Ender Dragon, the final boss mob of the game. Since it is an endgame structure, it has one of the best loot items in its chests. Players can find enchanted diamond gear, diamonds themselves, emeralds, diamond horse armors, and even elytra, which is an endgame gear that help players glide down from high places.
