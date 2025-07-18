How to download Minecraft Fabric 1.21.8

Mojang recently released Minecraft 1.21.8 Java Edition. This update brings various small bugs related to graphics cards, especially Intel Integrated Graphics. As soon as any game update drops, the modding community has to quickly start working to update their mods to be compatible. Similarly, modding APIs also need to be updated to be compatible and support mods on the latest version.
One of the modding APIs that was recently updated was Fabric. Here is a short guide to download Fabric for Minecraft 1.21.8 Java Edition.
Steps to download Fabric for Minecraft 1.21.8
1) Download and install the latest Fabric API
Fabric modding API adds support for third-party features, like mods, to work in Minecraft. Forge and Fabric are the two most well-known modding APIs that support most of the mods out there.
First, search for "Fabric for Minecraft" on Google and download its latest version from its official website. Next, launch the installer, choose the most recent game version, which is 1.21.8. You must also select the latest mod loader version and ensure that the "create profile" option is selected. Additionally, confirm that the "launcher location" is correct and that the final folder option is ".minecraft.", which is the game's root directory.
2) Open the launcher to check the installation
Finally, you can open the official Minecraft launcher and check the latest Java Edition version list for the modded 1.21.8 Fabric version. A message will pop up that the version might not support safety features, but it is completely safe to run the modded Fabric game. Modding APIs like Fabric and Forge are downloaded and played by millions without any major safety issues.
How to install mods with Fabric
Once Fabric has been installed, you can start installing various mods compatible with it. You can head to websites like CurseForge and Modrinth to download all kinds of mods. Make sure to check that the mod is compatible with 1.21.8 since many might not have been updated to the latest game version.
Once a mod's .jar file is downloaded, it can be copied and pasted to the game's directory under the "mods" folder. The exact location of the game folder should be "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft." If the game folder already has another folder named "mods," any mod file can be copied and pasted into it.
