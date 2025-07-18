How to download Minecraft Fabric 1.21.8

Mojang recently released Minecraft 1.21.8 Java Edition. This update brings various small bugs related to graphics cards, especially Intel Integrated Graphics. As soon as any game update drops, the modding community has to quickly start working to update their mods to be compatible. Similarly, modding APIs also need to be updated to be compatible and support mods on the latest version.

Ad

One of the modding APIs that was recently updated was Fabric. Here is a short guide to download Fabric for Minecraft 1.21.8 Java Edition.

Steps to download Fabric for Minecraft 1.21.8

1) Download and install the latest Fabric API

Download the latest Fabric installer from its official website (Image via Fabric)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Fabric modding API adds support for third-party features, like mods, to work in Minecraft. Forge and Fabric are the two most well-known modding APIs that support most of the mods out there.

Ad

Trending

First, search for "Fabric for Minecraft" on Google and download its latest version from its official website. Next, launch the installer, choose the most recent game version, which is 1.21.8. You must also select the latest mod loader version and ensure that the "create profile" option is selected. Additionally, confirm that the "launcher location" is correct and that the final folder option is ".minecraft.", which is the game's root directory.

2) Open the launcher to check the installation

Ad

Minecraft's official launcher should show the modded version (Image via Mojang Studios)

Finally, you can open the official Minecraft launcher and check the latest Java Edition version list for the modded 1.21.8 Fabric version. A message will pop up that the version might not support safety features, but it is completely safe to run the modded Fabric game. Modding APIs like Fabric and Forge are downloaded and played by millions without any major safety issues.

Ad

How to install mods with Fabric

Mods can be downloaded and copy-pasted to the mods folder (Image via CurseForge || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once Fabric has been installed, you can start installing various mods compatible with it. You can head to websites like CurseForge and Modrinth to download all kinds of mods. Make sure to check that the mod is compatible with 1.21.8 since many might not have been updated to the latest game version.

Ad

Once a mod's .jar file is downloaded, it can be copied and pasted to the game's directory under the "mods" folder. The exact location of the game folder should be "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft." If the game folder already has another folder named "mods," any mod file can be copied and pasted into it.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!