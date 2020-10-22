Players would be hard-pressed to find better examples of games that truly capture a sandbox survival game's essence better than Minecraft. There have been certain landmark moments throughout the history of gaming, and Minecraft is definitely one of them.

The game was revolutionary in many ways and developed on a relatively simple concept to the extent that it spawned one of the most valuable franchises in modern gaming. Minecraft is a truly liberating experience as players are given a full stretch of the world, and they can do with its elements as they please.

Minecraft gives players all the necessary tools to craft themselves any and all useful materials that they might need in the game. One such item that is extremely useful in the game is a Torch, which can be crafted quite easily.

How to make a torch in Minecraft?

Recipe 1

Materials Required:

1 Stick

1 Coal

Steps to follow in order to make a Torch:

1) Open the Crafting Menu

2))Place the materials in the same order as the picture below.

(image credits: digminecraft)

3) Once the Torch appears on the right-hand side box, place it in your Inventory.

This recipe will allow the player to make 4 Torches at a time.

Recipe 2

Materials Required:

1 Stick

1 Charcoal

Steps to follow in order to make a Torch:

1) Open the Crafting Menu

2) Place the materials in the same pattern as the picture below

(image credits: digminecraft)

3) Move the Torch from the Crafting Menu and into your Inventory.

