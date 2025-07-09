Minecraft Target Dummy mod guide

Minecraft is a survival game where you craft melee and ranged weapons to fight off thousands of hostile creatures and progress. New players might take some time to learn how each weapon works. The only way you can test your weapons without getting into danger is by killing passive animals roaming around the world.

However, some players thought of adding an inanimate entity that can only stand and take hits, showing you how good your hits are. Hence, they created a unique mod called Target Dummy. Here is everything related to this Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the Target Dummy Minecraft mod

What does the Target Dummy mod offer?

Target Dummy, as the name clearly suggests, is a simple mod that adds a non-living entity that can take hits and show how much damage a weapon is doing to it.

To craft a dummy, you will need one armor stand and one haybale. An armor stand can be crafted using six sticks and one smooth stone slab. Once a target dummy is crafted, you can take it out of the crafting table and place it anywhere in the world. The dummy will look like a humorous scarecrow with a slime face on its head.

You can simply start hitting the dummy with any tool or weapon you like to see the damage numbers pop up on top of it. This will show how much damage you and your weapon are doing.

You can also place armor parts on the dummy to increase its durability and then hit it with weapons to see how much damage each kind of armor takes. The mod also allows you to change the dummy's type. For example, if you apply a skeleton mob head to the dummy, it will essentially convert into a skeleton, on which you can test various effects as an undead mob.

How to download and install the Target Dummy mod for Minecraft?

Target Dummy mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/@MehVahdJukaar)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Target Dummy mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric for the game version 1.21.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the Target Dummy mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric 1.21.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game, enter a new world, and create a new target dummy entity to test it.

