  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft What Are They Up To mod guide

Minecraft What Are They Up To mod guide

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jul 09, 2025 07:37 GMT
This mod allows you to see what other players are doing (Image via YouTube/BrasilCraft)
This mod allows you to see what other players are doing (Image via Mojang Studios || YouTube/BrasilCraft)

Minecraft has a vast world in which you survive alone or have fun with other players. When multiple players enjoy on a server, all of them can do almost anything they like. For example, one might be on the surface creating a farm, while another is down in the mines finding diamonds and sorting chests.

Ad

While other players are usually seen walking around, fighting, and interacting with blocks and items, their in-game GUI is completely hidden. For this, there's the What Are They Up To mod. Here's everything related to this Minecraft mod.

sk promotional banner

Features and download guide for the What Are They Up To mod for Minecraft

What does the What Are They Up To mod offer?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

youtube-cover
Ad

As mentioned, those in a multiplayer server can see various actions of other players, but not when they're idle or interacting with a block.

Hence, this mod adds a special player animation in which a translucent, 2D, in-game GUI screen pops up in front of a player's face. The animation looks like the player holds the 2D GUI board in front of them. When players interact with any functional block, they can see which GUI they have opened. However, it is worth noting that neither you nor they can see what any player has in their inventories.

Ad

Furthermore, if a player is typing in the chat or has been idle for more than five minutes, special player animations will show these actions, making the server and player interactions much more interesting.

How to download and install the What Are They Up To mod for Minecraft

The What Are They Up To mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Corosus)
The What Are They Up To mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Corosus)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the What Are They Up To mod for Minecraft:

Ad
  1. Download and install the Forge or Fabric for the game version 1.21.4.
  2. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the What Are They Up To mod.
  3. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.21.4 as of now.
  4. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
  5. Head to the website from which you are hosting the Minecraft server.
  6. Find the mods section from where you can either search or manage mods.
  7. Upload the same mod file to the mods folder on your server directory and make sure that your server is running on the same version, which in this case is 1.21.4.
  8. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.21.4 modded game version.
  9. Open the game, enter the server in which the mod is also installed, and enjoy watching other players open their inventory or other in-game GUIs.
Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Akshat Kabra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications