Minecraft What Are They Up To mod guide

Minecraft has a vast world in which you survive alone or have fun with other players. When multiple players enjoy on a server, all of them can do almost anything they like. For example, one might be on the surface creating a farm, while another is down in the mines finding diamonds and sorting chests.

While other players are usually seen walking around, fighting, and interacting with blocks and items, their in-game GUI is completely hidden. For this, there's the What Are They Up To mod. Here's everything related to this Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the What Are They Up To mod for Minecraft

What does the What Are They Up To mod offer?

As mentioned, those in a multiplayer server can see various actions of other players, but not when they're idle or interacting with a block.

Hence, this mod adds a special player animation in which a translucent, 2D, in-game GUI screen pops up in front of a player's face. The animation looks like the player holds the 2D GUI board in front of them. When players interact with any functional block, they can see which GUI they have opened. However, it is worth noting that neither you nor they can see what any player has in their inventories.

Furthermore, if a player is typing in the chat or has been idle for more than five minutes, special player animations will show these actions, making the server and player interactions much more interesting.

How to download and install the What Are They Up To mod for Minecraft

The What Are They Up To mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Corosus)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the What Are They Up To mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge or Fabric for the game version 1.21.4. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the What Are They Up To mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.21.4 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Head to the website from which you are hosting the Minecraft server. Find the mods section from where you can either search or manage mods. Upload the same mod file to the mods folder on your server directory and make sure that your server is running on the same version, which in this case is 1.21.4. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.21.4 modded game version. Open the game, enter the server in which the mod is also installed, and enjoy watching other players open their inventory or other in-game GUIs.

