Minecraft releases 1.21.7 update for Java Edition, featuring new music disc and Dennis painting

Minecraft Bedrock Edition recently got two new items straight from the surprise blockbuster film A Minecraft Movie: a painting of Dennis, the tamed wolf of Steve in the movie, and a music disc featuring the insanely catchy “Lava Chicken” song. And now, Mojang Studios has released the 1.21.7 update for the Java Edition, adding both items along with some bug fixes. Here’s everything about the update.

Ad

Minecraft Java 1.21.7 adds new music disc and a painting

The painting features Dennis from the movie (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

In the official release notes on the game’s website, Mojang Studios mentioned that the latest Java update will include the Lava Chicken music disc by Hyper Potions featuring the song from the movie. A new painting called Good Boy has also been added, which shows Dennis the wolf.

Ad

Trending

Another interesting part is how players can get the Lava Chicken music disc. The chicken jockey (a baby zombie riding a chicken) will drop this new item when the player defeats it. This is yet another reference to the movie as the “chicken jockey” meme became quite famous, leading to some people creating a big mess in the theaters when the scene appeared.

Besides these major additions, there have been some minor changes and tweaks. One major fix prevents the game from breaking when loading and unloading a resource pack with an extremely large atlas. Players on Qualcomm graphics should now see the moon, maps, and certain particle effects rendered correctly.

Ad

Underwater visibility has been improved as the blindness and darkness effects now work as intended again. AMD users who were experiencing crashes on starting Minecraft should now find the game running smoothly.

A memory leak tied to item rendering has been fixed, preventing crashes caused by out-of-memory errors, and texture leaks after reloading resource packs have been addressed.

Players no longer pass through the happy ghast when dismounting mid-flight, and repeated reloading of high-res resource packs won’t lead to extreme graphics corruption anymore. Dispenser and dropper particles now display correctly when looking upwards or downwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!