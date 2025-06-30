Minecraft releases 1.21.7 update for Java Edition, featuring new music disc and Dennis painting

Minecraft Bedrock Edition recently got two new items straight from the surprise blockbuster film A Minecraft Movie: a painting of Dennis, the tamed wolf of Steve in the movie, and a music disc featuring the insanely catchy “Lava Chicken” song. And now, Mojang Studios has released the 1.21.7 update for the Java Edition, adding both items along with some bug fixes. Here’s everything about the update.
Minecraft Java 1.21.7 adds new music disc and a painting
In the official release notes on the game’s website, Mojang Studios mentioned that the latest Java update will include the Lava Chicken music disc by Hyper Potions featuring the song from the movie. A new painting called Good Boy has also been added, which shows Dennis the wolf.
Another interesting part is how players can get the Lava Chicken music disc. The chicken jockey (a baby zombie riding a chicken) will drop this new item when the player defeats it. This is yet another reference to the movie as the “chicken jockey” meme became quite famous, leading to some people creating a big mess in the theaters when the scene appeared.
Besides these major additions, there have been some minor changes and tweaks. One major fix prevents the game from breaking when loading and unloading a resource pack with an extremely large atlas. Players on Qualcomm graphics should now see the moon, maps, and certain particle effects rendered correctly.
Underwater visibility has been improved as the blindness and darkness effects now work as intended again. AMD users who were experiencing crashes on starting Minecraft should now find the game running smoothly.
A memory leak tied to item rendering has been fixed, preventing crashes caused by out-of-memory errors, and texture leaks after reloading resource packs have been addressed.
Players no longer pass through the happy ghast when dismounting mid-flight, and repeated reloading of high-res resource packs won’t lead to extreme graphics corruption anymore. Dispenser and dropper particles now display correctly when looking upwards or downwards.
