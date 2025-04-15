How Minecraft Movie's chicken jockey was inspired by Bedrock Edition

A Minecraft Movie was a massive success in the theaters after its release on April 4, 2025. Many of its funny scenes not only went viral in the game's community, but it also grabbed attention in the entertainment space in general. One of the most popular scenes from the film was when Steve (played by Jack Black) announces a chicken jockey in a Woodland Mansion boxing arena.

If we closely observe the chicken jockey scene, we will recognize that the creating of chicken jockey was directly inspired by Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Here's how.

Chicken jockey's portrayal in A Minecraft Movie resembles how it spawns in Bedrock Edition

How the chicken jockey is portrayed in A Minecraft Movie

First, we can look at the chicken jockey scene from A Minecraft Movie. The scene was first featured in the film's final trailer released a few weeks before its official release.

The scene depicts that Steve (Jack Black's character) and Garrett (Jason Momoa's character) get caught by Woodland Mansion's vindicators and are trapped in a boxing ring. Steve is tied to one corner, and Garrett is forced to fight with a chicken jockey.

At first, however, only a chicken is brought in the ring. While Garrett was confused whether he only needs to fight the chicken, a box is lowered from the ceiling, from which a baby zombie falls and lands directly on the chicken, creating the chicken jockey. Following this, the fight between chicken jockey and Garrett begins.

How a chicken jockey spawns in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Chicken jockey is created when a baby zombie mounts a chicken in Bedrock Edition. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since A Minecraft Movie shows that a chicken jockey is made by manually combining a chicken and a baby zombie, it is clear that the inspiration was Bedrock Edition's spawning mechanics.

This is because, in Bedrock Edition, the only way a chicken jockey can occur is when an existing baby zombie mounts an existing chicken. Both mobs need to spawn naturally in the world separately and then combine with each other.

Chicken jockeys spawn naturally only in Java Edition. Hence, the filmmakers took Bedrock Edition's spawning approach to show the chicken jockey in A Minecraft Movie.

