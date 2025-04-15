Minecraft Corail Tombstone mod guide: Features and how to download

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, its community has created countless mods with new features. Some of these features add realistic blocks, items, and entities to the title, while others bring in fictional and magical aspects. One such mod, called Corail Tombstone, is completely related to a player character's in-game death. It also deals with various other death-related and magical features.

Here is every major detail to know about Corail Tombstone, along with a guide to downloading the Minecraft mod.

Major features and download guide for Corail Tombstone mod for Minecraft

What does the Corail Tombstone mod offer?

Corail Tombstone is a mod that lets players find all their inventory items safely stored inside a grave when they die in Minecraft. When they respawn after dying, players will take a ghostly form and have a key with them. This key can be used to open their graves.

That said, the Corail Tombstone mod offers a lot more. It also features new magical abilities, allowing players to become stronger in combat, have more health, and even get luckier when looting entities or structures.

The mod adds a perk system called knowledge of death. This is where players can use a separate XP level system to gain more of these magical abilities.

As players continue to survive and fight in Minecraft, they will get lots of unique drops from undead mobs like skeletons and zombies. New items like essence of undead, grave dust, scrolls, and more will help players create decorative tombstones, which can be placed anywhere.

Some of these decorative tombstones will have souls floating around them, which can give players special status effects once they pray near these tombstones with an Ankh of Pray item.

How to download the Corail Tombstone mod for Minecraft

Corail Tombstone is available in CurseForge (Image via CurseForge/Corail_31)

Here is how you can download the Corail Tombstone mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge modding API for the game version 1.20.1, and the NeoForge modding API for the game version 1.21.1. As of now, the Corail Tombstone mod only supports these two game versions for each modding API. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Corail Tombstone mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.20.1 or 1.21.1, depending on your modding API. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 or NeoForge 1.21.1 modded version. Open the game and enter a new world to experience the Corail Tombstone mod and all its features.

