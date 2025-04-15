Spawning mechanics of Minecraft chicken jockey explained

The chicken jockey is a rare combination of mobs that can spawn in Minecraft. The most iconic and basic jockey is when a regular baby zombie sits on a chicken. Over the years, this mob combination has gained a lot of popularity in the community. Interestingly, its popularity skyrocketed when it was featured in A Minecraft Movie.

When it comes to the original game, there are mainly two ways in which a chicken jockey can occur in a world. Here is a complete spawning guide for a chicken jockey in Minecraft.

How chicken jockeys spawn in Minecraft

Spawning mechanics in Minecraft Java Edition

Chicken jockeys have a small chance of spawning naturally in Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Java Edition, chicken jockeys can only spawn naturally. They are a rare mob combination since the chance of a baby zombie spawning on top of an existing chicken is around 0.4875%. If there are no chickens in the area, the chance of a baby zombie spawning on a newly spawning chicken drops to 0.2375%.

The odds of a chicken jockey are rare because the chance of each baby zombie actively finding an existing chicken to spawn on is only 5%. Furthermore, the chance of a zombie being a baby is 5% as well.

The chickens carrying a baby zombie have slightly different behavior. These chickens will not lay eggs, give 10 XP points upon death, and will despawn like a hostile mob. Furthermore, the chicken variant will differ based on the type of biome the chicken jockey spawns in.

The best way to increase the chance of getting a chicken jockey is by making a chicken farm and letting chickens roam around a large area where hostile mobs can spawn.

Spawning mechanics in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

A baby zombie can sit on a chicken after being spawned in Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Bedrock Edition, a chicken jockey can only occur when a baby zombie decides to mount a chicken. This means that a chicken jockey cannot naturally spawn in the world; it can only occur after both the mobs spawn separately in a world and then choose to come together.

There is a 15% chance that a baby zombie will find an existing chicken to mount on. However, they can not only mount chickens but also other mobs like cows, cats, sheep, wolves, horses, and more.

Hence, if players want a chicken jockey, they must make sure to carefully lure a baby zombie near a chicken and not any other ridable mob come close.

