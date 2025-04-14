Minecraft players have started building happy ghast elevators

Minecraft will soon be getting some exciting new content such as the locator bar, the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade, and ghast variants. While many wait for the final update, Mojang Studios has released the beta version that brings the new ghast variants to the game, albeit in an unfinished state.
But that doesn't mean players are not trying out these variants. Since the happy ghast can be used to fly around, there are some unusual things that can be made using this flying mob. Minecraft player u/SnooWalruses1399 shared a short video showing how the new ghasts can be used to make elevators.
The user asked the community whether the snapshot has a bug with the happy ghast as they saw some players making the elevator using this mob on Bedrock edition. However, they added that their version does not work and asked whether it could be a Java edition bug.
Reacting to the post and answering the question, u/Connor49999 said that it looks like a bug. The user also added that they cannot wait to try and use a design for the elevator like this.
Another player, u/ImpressiveQuality363, jokingly said how bad the happy ghast must feel after being dried out in the nether and finally getting revived with water and feeling the momentary happiness before realizing that it is being used as an elevator.
u/FractalFir said that since ghasts enjoy being in the water, perhaps adding a jacuzzi at the bottom would be a great idea. u/Easy-Chemistry5464 replied that the commenter just gave them the idea for a ghast bathhouse. Another player, u/Jlegobot, said that Japanese-style bathhouses are wonderful and that ghasts deserve to have them.
New ghast variants in Minecraft
The Spring to Life game drop was loved by all players as it added new mob variants. The second game drop of 2025 will add many interesting things. For example, the locator bar will be a new UI feature to help one locate other players in a multiplayer game.
Then, there’s the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade that improves every visual aspect of the blocky world. However, most players are excited about the new ghast variants, which will allow them to fly around the overworld early on in the game.
