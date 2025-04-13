Minecraft player shares adorable happy ghast-inspired capes

Minecraft players share a wave of excitement whenever a new mob arrives at the game. Mojang Studios would mostly add brand-new mobs to the game; however, things are changing as the developers are adding new variants of the already present mobs. Last year, it was the wolves, and currently, they have added cold and warm variants for almost all the existing animal mobs.

Moreover, Minecraft will receive new ghast variants and a new flying mechanic later this year. This is one of the most exciting additions to the game in recent years, and fans have not held back in expressing their joy. A Minecraft player, u/JoeFly2009, shared an image of a cape they made on the game's subreddit.

The user named the cape the “Happy Ghast” cape, and it features an image of the same mob. For those unaware, the ghast variants include the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast.

Comment byu/JoeFly2009 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Reacting to this post, u/Creafter130757 commented that they need this and asked where they can get it. The original poster replied to the comment saying they had uploaded it to Planet Minecraft and added a link to the page, where other players can download the cape from.

Comment byu/JoeFly2009 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/AMauveMallows commented that the only thing they would want to change is the ghast to have the goggles on when the elytra is opened during flying, apart from which, everything is perfect. The happy ghast put on an adorable goggle when players are flying it.

Redditors react to the happy ghast cape (Image via Reddit)

The OP replied saying that it would be a great detail and they would make an alternative texture with the change. Another player, u/Eedysseus, said that they wished it was real because of how good it looks.

The new ghast variants in Minecraft

The happy ghast will soon be coming to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ghasts were some of the most interesting and intriguing mobs in the blocky world and it is great that the developers are building upon it. Players will come across a block called the dried ghast in the nethe, which can be broken and then picked up.

This item can be brought back into the overworld and kept underwater for some time. This will spawn a ghastling, which is a small ghast that goes around following the player. It also feeds on snowballs and eventually turns into a happy ghast.

The happy ghast can be used to fly around the world, and it can carry up to four players at the same time. This is a great addition for improving the multiplayer gameplay experience. Currently, there is no release date for the update but the beta versions are out.

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

