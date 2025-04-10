How to farm dried ghast in Minecraft

Dried ghast is a brand new block in Minecraft, and was introduced by Mojang in the first Minecraft Live of 2025. Its related to two new ghast variants in the game: ghastling and happy ghast. You essentially need to find this block and grow it in water to spawn a ghastling, which will eventually grow into a happy ghast.

With every new block or item that Mojang releases, the community tries to find a way to farm it to have ample amounts. The same goes for dried ghast since it can be crafted. However, it can be slightly tricky to farm the block since it requires two entirely different farms. Here is how you can farm dried ghast block in Minecraft.

Steps to farm dried ghast block in Minecraft

1) Create a ghast farm

First, you need to create a ghast farm in Minecraft. This is because you will need loads of ghast tears for dried ghast block. Ghast farm can be slightly tricky to make for a new player since you first need to head to the Nether ceiling to get enough real estate to make the farm.

Next, you need to start creating a large platform where a minecart will run on a zig-zag rail system to collect all the drops from ghasts. This rail system ends and starts from a point where a hopper and chest system collects the drops.

The next layer should be of magma blocks, on top of which some powdered snow blocks are placed. This is where ghasts will spawn and instantly start taking damage and die. Four blocks above the magma cube layer, there should be a layer of slabs that allows ghasts to spawn, but not escape the farm.

The rest of the farm should be created such that ghasts are unable to escape and keep taking damage.

2) Build a bonemeal farm

After making a ghast farm, you need to create a bonemeal farm since the resource will be needed to craft a bone block.

A bonemeal farm can vary from being quite simple to extremely complicated. The difference between the two will be the amount of bonemeal you get every hour.

You can simply use a composter and manually place all kinds of useless vegetation in it to create one bonemeal item, or create a massive farm with a storage system, stone block generator, and other systems to get lots of bonemeal.

3) Craft lots of dried ghast blocks

Finally, you can farm loads of dried ghast blocks by crafting them. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

As it was mentioned above, the dried ghast block needs eight ghast tears and one bone block. Ghast tears can be obtained from a ghast farm, and a bone block can be crafted with nine bonemeal items from a bonemeal farm.

Once the resources are combined as the picture shows, you will be able to craft loads of dried ghast blocks in Minecraft.

