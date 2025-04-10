Minecraft The Mimicer mod: Features and download guide

Even though Minecraft is primarily targeted towards kids, players from almost every age group play this game. Some talk about an eerie feeling whenever they play in a single-player world — a weird sense that an advanced entity is stalking them. This particular feeling was converted into many mods that were categorized as 'dwellers.'

The Mimicer is a unique dweller-like mod that adds an extremely scary entity that stalks and haunts players in both single and multiplayer worlds. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for The Mimicer mod for Minecraft

What does The Mimicer mod offer?

The Mimicer mod adds a mysterious creature that looks like Steve, but is a much larger entity with long legs, arms, and body. This entity has a giant smile on its face and sunken eyes inside a large eye socket.

As shown in the video above, this entity will randomly show up near you, especially during nighttime or in the caves. It will spawn far away at first, but then it will start chasing while whispering in an extremely scary voice.

After a while, the Mimicer will immediately vanish from sight.

This first encounter can instill a lot of fear in your heart, as you now know the entity can reappear anytime and anywhere.

Since the creature has long legs and arms, it can run quite quickly and deal massive damage.

You can tower up using blocks as a defense strategy, which is quite easy. Hence, the modder continues to work on its AI (artificial intelligence) movements and behavior to make the mod more dangerous.

The modder also added interesting lore about the mod, also sharing how The Mimicer came into existence. The lore states that Steve was infested by a Black Alien parasite that made its legs and arms unnaturally long. The parasite also messed with Steve's brain and caused various other bodily deformations.

The parasite keeps the real Steve alive in its body while hunting other players who join the Minecraft world. The creature hunts other players while it whispers how it is in pain, hinting that some parts of the speech come directly from Steve trapped within the body.

How to download The Mimicer mod for Minecraft

The Mimicer mod page on CurseForge (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on how to download The Mimicer mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge modding API for the game version 1.19.2, as that's the latest version The Mimicer mod supports. Head to the CurseForge website and search for The Mimicer mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.19.2. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.19.2 modded version. Open the game and enter a new world to experience The Mimicer.

