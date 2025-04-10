Valkyrae recently admits to being dropped from A Minecraft Movie as Jason Momoa backlash resurfaces

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025, and is available globally in theaters. It was written by Jared Hess and Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta. According to Variety, the movie has grossed $313 million globally against a budget of $150 million before marketing expenses.

Ad

The film follows four misfits who enter the cubic world called Overworld through a portal and are met by Steve, an expert creator in the new dimension. He helps them complete quests in the world powered by imagination and find their way home. The movie features cameos from various streamers, including Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter.

As per Dexerto, her cameo was removed from the movie due to an ongoing dispute with the star of the film, Jason Momoa. The streamer had accused the actor of alleged misbehavior on set in a September 2024 interview with a YouTuber named Jasontheween. She later confirmed on her stream on April 6, 2025, that she was removed for her comments on the actor.

Ad

Trending

The incident that sparked the controversy

Gamers Valkyrae (L) and Loserfruit (R) pose ahead of the Fortnite Summer Smash during day 13 of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. (Image via Getty)

In a September 2024 interview with YouTuber Jasontheween, he asked Valkyrae to name her worst celebrity moment, in which she named actor Jason Momoa.

Ad

She explained that she worked with the actor in A Minecraft Movie and was supposed to be featured in a cameo role along with a few other streamers. She went on to say that she saw Jason Momoa allegedly mistreat a crew member on the set.

"I just saw him, like, mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing," said the streamer.

Ad

Valkyrae continued to describe the incident where the actor was seemingly all worked up after shooting an intense scene for A Minecraft Movie. She explained that Jason allegedly scolded the crew members over a minor inconvenience related to a straw for his drink and was seemingly unhappy with how they worked.

"I was like, man, this is not a good work environment. I would not be happy working under these conditions," the streamer added to her explanation.

Ad

Aftermath of the interview and Jason Momoa's On-set history

Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa attend the world premiere of 'A Minecraft Movie' at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom on March 30, 2025. (Image via Getty)

The audience was surprised to notice that Valkyrae's cameo in the movie was removed by Warner Bros. Dexerto's article stated that the streamer confirmed her cameo was removed while she was streaming on April 6, 2025.

Ad

"As for the Minecraft Movie, let's just say I'm not gonna touch too much on it. But as much as you guys saw the other creators in it, it would have been the equal amount you saw me in it, which is 30 seconds. So it's okay. I would much rather not have 30 seconds than be sued," Valkyrae explained to her stream audience.

Ad

While Valkyrae's cameo was removed, other streamers such as DanTDM, Mambo Jumbo, and LDShadowLady are still featured in A Minecraft Movie.

According to The Daily Mirror, actor Jason Momoa has also been accused of difficult behavior in the past. The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom crew accused Jason of arriving intoxicated on the sets.

One alleged claim against the actor stated he dressed up as Johnny Depp on the set, which was shocking considering Amber Heard is his co-star in the movie. At the time of the shooting, Amber Heard had an ongoing legal battle with her ex-partner, Johnny Depp. However, DC Studios refuted the claims and stated he had remained professional while filming.

Ad

A Minecraft Movie is available globally only in theaters

A snippet from the trailer of A Minecraft Movie. (Image via youtube.com)

A Minecraft Movie was released globally on April 4, 2025. The movie is directed by Jared Hess, and the cast includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. The action comedy movie is based on the video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios and is produced by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment.

Ad

Along with being a success at the box office, A Minecraft Movie has also received positive feedback from the audience, as per the Boston Herald. CinemaScore gave the film an average grade of "B+" on an A+ to F scale.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More