7 movies to watch if you liked A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie (2025) is a comedy adventure that follows five oddballs whose life meets chaos when a portal transports them to the "Overworld." It is the premise of Minecraft, a sandbox video game where players can build their own worlds.

Ad

Steve (Jack Black) is a miner who loves the Minecraft world, while Garett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Jason Mamoa) is a video game store owner on the verge of bankruptcy. Moreover, there's a woman named Dawn (Danielle Brooks) who dreams of opening a zoo. Orphaned siblings Henry (Sebastian Hansen) and Natalie (Emma Myres) are teenagers who are stuck in this new world.

Directed by Jared Hess, this movie blends real life and animation. The protagonists must use the powers of this animated world to battle the main villains, the pigs, and return to Earth safely.

Ad

Trending

Fans of this comical adventure film can check out these movie recommendations!

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Pixels, and others to watch if you like A Minecraft Movie

1) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

A still from The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

Based on Nintendo's popular game Mario, this adventure comedy follows the origin story of Italian-American plumber brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day). When they are transported to an unknown universe, they must find their way out of a battle between Princess Peach's (Anya Taylor-Joy) Mushroom Kingdom and Bowser's Koopas.

Ad

Fans of A Minecraft Movie will enjoy this film's faithful video game adaptation and the adventurous storyline across the Mario universe. Jack Black entertains as Bowser. The movie has been also praised for its animation style.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Pixels (2015)

A still from Pixels (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures)

In this hilarious blend of animation and real life, aliens invade Earth on a miscommunication involving arcade video games. The only ones who can stop it are arcade game champions.

Ad

Fans of A Minecraft Movie's low-stakes, high-speed storyline will enjoy this movie where aliens use arcade game characters to attack the earth. Starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, and Peter Dinklage, this movie is a must-watch for those who love this genre.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) The Lego Movie (2014)

A still from The Lego Movie (Image via Instagram/@warnerbrosentertainment)

Emmett Brickowski (Chris Pratt) goes from an everyday construction worker in "Bricksburg", a Lego town, to the face of the revolution against a business tycoon, Lord Business (Will Ferrell). Lord Business is hell-bent on squashing the Master Builders' creativity.

Ad

The movie is for young and old alike, evoking a sense of nostalgia and an adventure comedy through a fan-favorite brick-building game. Fans of A Minecraft Movie can enter another game world and go on an epic journey. Watch out for Batman's appearance!

4) Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph (Image via YouTube/Walt Disney Animation Studios) A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Ralph (John C.Reilly) is a larger-than-life arcade game villain, tired of his role as the bad guy. In this action comedy, he goes on a quest to change his reputation and become the hero everyone adores.

Ad

The film has been appreciated by critics and fans alike, as it has received 87% score on Tomatometer with 191 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, resulting in a sequel in 2018. A Minecraft Movie fans will enjoy the blend of heartfelt moments and an action-powered storyline.

Where to watch: Disney+

5) Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is the popular hedgehog from the video game series of the same name. He lives a quiet life on Earth away from human eyes. But when his accidental electromagnetic pulse causes a city-wide outage, he must work with Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to stop scientist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from using his superpowers for evil.

Ad

In this partly animated and mostly real-life action adventure, viewers of A Minecraft Movie can find the same fun-filled ride and banters between lead characters.

Where to watch: Paramount+

6) The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

A still from The Angry Birds Movie (Image via Sony Pictures)

Red (Jason Sudeikis) is a flightless bird with anger management issues. No one believes his suspicions about seemingly harmless pigs, led by King Leonard Mudbeard (Bill Hader). So, it is up to Red and his new friends Chuck (Josh Gad) and Bomb (Danny McBride), to stop them.

Ad

A Minecraft Movie fans will enjoy the chaotic energy this game-to-screen adaptation brings. It meets all categories: goofy entertainment, a comic storyline, amazing animation, and a heartfelt message.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Detective Pikachu (2019)

A still from Pokemon Detective Pikachu (Image via Warner Bros.)

Former Pokémon trainer, Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), embarks on a search for his missing father. In this mission, he finds an unlikely partner in Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds), an animated yellow ball of energy,

Ad

This live-action movie has received mixed reviews from fans of the original Nintendo game, as it has scored 68% on Tomatometer with 317 reviews given on Rotten Tomatoes. A Minecraft Movie fans will enjoy this family adventure and a unique blend of CGI and real life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fans can also check out movies like the Mortal Kombat series, the Pokémon anime, and more!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More