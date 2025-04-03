A Minecraft Movie: Full list of cast explored

A Minecraft Movie is a 2025 live-action fantasy comedy directed by Jared Hess, based on the global video game phenomenon developed by Mojang Studios. The film follows four misfit characters Garrett, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn who are unexpectedly pulled through a portal into the Minecraft Overworld, where they must survive with the help of an expert crafter named Steve.

The cast of A Minecraft Movie brings together established actors and rising stars, led by Jason Momoa as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison and Jack Black as Steve, the iconic character from the game.

According to Reuters report dated April 1, 2025, Black described Steve as a “blank canvas” that allowed for imaginative interpretation, while Momoa called the project his first full-fledged comedy.

As noted by The Guardian report dated April 2, 2025, the film uses Minecraft’s core elements to build a fast-paced adventure that targets both longtime fans and newcomers.

With supporting roles from Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen, A Minecraft Movie expands the game's universe with a comedic and chaotic twist.

The main cast of A Minecraft Movie

The list of the primary cast of A Minecraft Movie based on character prominence:

Jason Momoa as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison

Jack Black as Steve

Emma Myers as Natalie

Sebastian Eugene Hansen as Henry

Jason Momoa in The World Premiere of 'A Minecraft Movie' in London (Image via Getty)

In A Minecraft Movie, Jason Momoa plays Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, a former 1980s arcade champion whose career glory is long behind him.

Now running a struggling game store in a small Idaho town, Garrett is one of four humans transported into the Minecraft Overworld through a mysterious portal.

Although his gaming background initially suggests he’ll be useful, Garrett is unfamiliar with the world’s mechanics and often fumbles over basic tasks like crafting.

As noted in Odeon’s March 17, 2025 report, director Jared Hess described him as emotionally stuck in the past and dealing with arrested development.

According to Reuters, on April 1, 2025, Momoa viewed A Minecraft Movie as his first full comedy and his portrayal leans into slapstick sequences and exaggerated failures, including a chaotic wrestling match with a baby-zombie chicken jockey.

As per IMDb outside the film, Jason Momoa’s career began with a lead role in Baywatch Hawaii. Born on August 1, 1979, in Honolulu, Hawaii, he is of Native Hawaiian, Samoan, German, Irish, and Native American descent.

Raised by his mother in Iowa, he returned to Hawaii after high school and later transitioned to roles in Stargate Atlantis and Game of Thrones.

Known for playing physically imposing characters, Momoa is also active behind the camera through his production company, Pride of Gypsies. He has directed several short films and made his feature debut with Road to Paloma.

Momoa’s involvement in A Minecraft Movie marked a shift toward comedic roles, adding a different dimension to his established on-screen persona.

Jack Black as Steve

Jack Black in "A Minecraft Movie" World Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

In A Minecraft Movie, Jack Black portrays Steve, the default character from the original game and the only Overworld native among the main group. Within the narrative, Steve acts as the group's guide through the unfamiliar terrain.

His knowledge of survival mechanics, such as crafting tools, building shelter, and fighting hostile mobs becomes essential for the human characters attempting to return home.

As noted by Screen Rant in its September 4, 2024 report, Black immersed himself in the Minecraft universe by playing the game regularly on set and even contributing to the soundtrack.

He co-wrote and performed the song I Feel Alive, with contributions from musicians like Dave Grohl and Mark Ronson.

According to The Guardian report dated April 2, 2025, Black’s high-energy performance helped drive many of the film’s comedic moments, making Steve a central figure in A Minecraft Movie.

According to IMDb, Jack Black was born Thomas Jacob Black on August 28, 1969, in Santa Monica, California. Raised in Hermosa Beach, he is of Russian Jewish and British-German descent. His parents, both satellite engineers, divorced when he was 10.

He began acting while attending UCLA and got his early start with Tim Robbins' theatre group, leading to his 1992 film debut in Bob Roberts.

Black’s breakthrough came in High Fidelity (2000), and he later gained widespread recognition through his musical comedy band Tenacious D.

Married to cellist Tanya Haden since 2006, Black has continued to work across film, television, and music, with A Minecraft Movie adding another video game adaptation to his body of work.

Emma Myers as Natalie

Emma Myers in The World Premiere of 'A Minecraft Movie' in London (Image via Getty)

In A Minecraft Movie, Emma Myers plays Natalie, the older sister of Henry and one of the four real-world characters transported into the Minecraft Overworld.

In the film, Natalie is a social media worker who finds herself pulled into a cubic world she doesn’t recognize, despite its obvious video game visuals.

As the group navigates this strange new environment, Natalie brings emotional balance and engages in key action moments, including combat sequences with mobs using improvised weapons like a hoe.

She also learns essential survival techniques from Steve, including how to craft items and manage in-game resources.

According to Odeon’s March 17, 2025 report, Myers spoke to Glamour about her connection to Minecraft growing up, describing the opportunity to work on A Minecraft Movie as a surreal experience.

Born in Orlando, Florida, on April 2, 2002, Emma gained recognition for her roles in Wednesday (2022), Family Switch (2023), and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (2024).

Her performance on Wednesday earned her ensemble nominations from the Online Film & Television Association and the People’s Choice Awards.

Myers has a younger sister named Isabel and stands at 5'3" (1.60 m) as reported by IMDb.

Sebastian Eugene Hansen as Henry

Sebastian Eugene in The World Premiere Of "A Minecraft Movie" (Image via Getty)

In A Minecraft Movie, Sebastian Eugene Hansen plays Henry, the younger brother of Natalie and one of the four central human characters pulled into the Minecraft Overworld.

Henry is depicted as a creative and optimistic orphan whose inventive nature plays a crucial role in the group’s survival. His problem-solving mindset and maker-like tendencies are central to the narrative progression.

As noted in Odeon's March 17, 2025 report, Henry is not only capable of adapting to the unfamiliar mechanics of the game world but also introduces new ideas and constructions within the Overworld.

He initiates the portal-related events early in the film through a malfunctioning jetpack stunt, leading the group into the Minecraft universe.

Sebastian Eugene Hansen is recognized for his earlier roles in Just Mercy (2019) and Lisey’s Story (2021), before his part in A Minecraft Movie. His IMDb profile confirms that he identifies as male and is of Hispanic/Latino and White ethnicity.

Supporting cast and their characters

Danielle Brooks – Dawn

Jennifer Coolidge – Vice Principal Marlene

Rachel House – Malgosha (voice)

Allan Henry – Malgosha (Creature Performer)

Bram Scott-Breheny – Young Steve

Moana Williams – Young Garrett

Jemaine Clement – Daryl/Bruce (voice)

Mark Wright – HR Person

Yvette Parsons – Delivery Person

Hiram Garcia – Mr. Gunchie

Bret McKenzie – Nitwit Onset Performer

Jared Hess – General Chungus (voice)

Batanai Mashingaidze – Matty The Waitress

Amanda Billing – Henry's Mother

Tommy Broadmore – Trevor

Frankie Creagh-Leslie – Trevor's Friend

Alison Quigan – Chuggy Executive #1

John Smythe – Chuggy Executive #2

Alex Tunui – Secretary

Craig Mckinney – Miner

Joel Rindelaub – Arcade Judge

Antony Degreat – Gamer #1

Victor Kazaroho – Gamer #2

Benjamin Carpenter – Henry Picture Double

Rowan Bacal – Greta

Brennan Standing – Leo

Dylan Chitekwe – Miles

Matt Berry – Nitwit (voice)

Alice May Connolly – Alex Double

Jens Bergensten – Waiter

Oliver Brotherhood – Auction Attendee

Daniel Middleton (DanTDM) – Auction Attendee

Elizabeth Batty – Auction Attendee

Jessica Stout – Auction Attendee

Valkyrae – (Cameo)

Kate McKinnon – (Uncredited role)

Production, direction, and plot details

The official synopsis of the movie, as per IMDb reads:

"Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter."

A Minecraft Movie is a 2025 fantasy adventure comedy directed by Jared Hess, known for Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. The project underwent multiple creative changes over nearly a decade, with Warner Bros. initially announcing plans in 2014.

After several delays and changes in direction, Hess officially took over in 2022, working alongside screenwriters Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta.

Principal photography began in New Zealand in early 2024 after delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike. The cinematography was led by Enrique Chediak, with editing by James Thomas.

Mark Mothersbaugh composed the score, drawing influence from Minecraft's original soundtrack by C418, while the original song I Feel Alive written by Jack Black and performed with contributions from Dave Grohl and Mark Ronson was released on March 20, 2025.

The plot follows four main characters Garrett, Natalie, Henry, and Dawn who find themselves pulled into the game world via a portal and must adapt to survive.

Jack Black’s Steve, a long-time resident of the Overworld, helps guide them.

According to The Guardian review dated April 2, 2025, the movie prioritizes high-energy action and comedic scenarios over a tightly woven narrative, embracing a fast-paced sequence of events such as mob fights, crafting tutorials, and chaotic in-game references.

A Minecraft Movie premiered in London on March 30 and will be released theatrically on April 4, 2025

Stay tuned for more updates.

