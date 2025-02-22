"Do explain how"- Fans confused as reports confirm Jason Momoa's return in Dune: Messiah

Dune: Messiah is the third installment of the Dune franchise. It is directed by Denis Villeneuve and is expected to be released around December 2026. However, a recent development about the movie has left fans completely confused.

On February 20, 2025, Jeff Sneider reported in his podcast, The Hot Mic, that Jason Momoa (known for Aquaman and Game of Thrones), is rumored to be reprising his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Messiah.

This news comes as a shock since Momoa's character had died in Dune: Part One. Although it is mentioned in the books that Momoa's character gets resurrected as a clone, the news has confused most movie fans.

Fans worldwide took to social media to express their disbelief. @stormcabbirds expressed his confusion on X by simply saying:

"Do explain how"

Similar feelings regarding the character's resurrection were shared by many other fans on social media as well:

"How if bro died," wrote one user on X.

"How tho? But im ready for the next dune," wrote another X user.

"Guess dying is just a minor inconvenience in the Dune universe." was the sarcastic comment from another user.

Amongst the confusion, however, several fans were extremely excited at the prospect of Momoa returning to the screen as the iconic Duncan Idaho. They shared their excitement as they eagerly awaited the film's release:

"Awesome news! Jason Momoa coming back as Duncan Idaho in *Dune: Messiah* is a huge win—his charisma and grit were standout in the first film. Can’t wait to see him slay it again!" exclaimed one fan on X.

"Jason Momoa's return as Duncan Idaho promises more epic moments in Dune: Messiah!" was what another excited fan had to say.

Yet others took this opportunity to call out the fans who had simply just watched the movies without reading the books by Frank Herbert from which the franchise has been adapted.

"Non book readers will continue to be confused by this," said one person on X.

Although reactions to this news are varied, it is clear that social media is abuzz with fans of the franchise eagerly awaiting the upcoming sequel. Dune: Messiah will reportedly be shot this summer and as reported by DigitalSpy, it will be released on December 18, 2026.

Everything we know about Dune: Messiah

A poster for Dune: Part Two (Image via Prime Video)

Dune: Messiah is the third part of the Dune movies and will be adapted from Frank Herbert's novel of the same name. The movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film will see Paul Atreides (played by Timothee Chalamet) ruling as the Emperor. However, he is entrapped within the chaos of the religious mania and the practices like jihad waged in his name.

His old friend Duncan Idaho will be resurrected as a 'ghola,' or a clone made from genetic material, while a conspiracy to overthrow him is afoot by the Bene Gesserit, Tleilaxu, and Spacing Guild.

It is expected that the old ensemble consisting of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling will return for the movie. Linus Sandgren will do the cinematography while Hans Zimmer is expected to do the score.

Keep checking this space for more updates on Dune: Messiah as they are revealed.

