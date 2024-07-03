Is Dune: Part Two available to stream on Max? Everything to know

Dune: Part Two was the 2024 sequel to 2021's Dune: Part One and the conclusion of director Dennis Villeneuve's duology of films that adapted Frank Herbert's Dune, a classic sci-fi novel released in 1965.

Unlike Part One, Dune: Part Two did not have a simultaneous release in theaters and HBO Max. However, since May 2024, the film has been available for streaming on the service.

The film was a major commercial success when it launched in theaters, with a box office gross of over $711 million. With its release on HBO Max, viewers can experience the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Dune: Part Two is streaming on HBO Max, though it was originally exclusive to theaters

Dennis Villeneuve is the director of the Dune duology. (Image via Warner Bros)

Dune: Part One had controversially gotten a simultaneous release in theaters and HBO Max. Dennis Villeneuve feared this would lead to the film underperforming at the box office and scuttle his plans for a sequel.

Dune: Part Two was eventually greenlit despite these concerns. Additionally, the contention around the release model for Dune: Part One and the loosening of COVID restrictions in 2024 ensured that Dune: Part Two would be released as a theatrical exclusive before releasing on HBO Max.

As a result, Dune: Part Two was released exclusively in theaters on March 1, 2024, and only came out on HBO Max over two months later, on May 21, 2024.

Viewers can subscribe to HBO Max for a minimum of $9.99 per month, with an ad-free plan costing $15.99 per month. For those in regions outside the United States, the movie is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and can also be rented or purchased through YouTube Movies.

What is the Dune storyline about?

The Dune storyline focuses heavily on themes of justice and tribalism and deconstructs messianic narratives that have resonated with human civilization since time immemorial.

The main protagonist of the story is Paul Atreides of the House Atreides. House Atreides is one of the Four Great Houses of the Corrino Imperium, a galactic society that has mastered space travel and yet is governed by feudal norms.

The Houses vie for control of Arrakis, a desert planet that is the primary source of 'Spice.' This psychoactive substance grants enhanced abilities to those capable of harnessing its potential and also serves as an important fuel for space travel.

House Atreides is granted stewardship of Arrakis and the given responsibility of overseeing its 'Spice' production and managing relations with the planet's native tribespeople, known as the Fremen.

However, the stewardship has made House Atreides a target of the rival houses. House Harkonen wastes no time hatching a plot to assassinate Paul's father, Duke Leto, and destroy House Atreides's claim on Arrakis.

The assassination plot succeeds, thanks to the conspiracy of the Corrino Emperor himself. He lends his elite soldiers, the Sardukaar, to assist the Harkonens, as he too wants the Atreides to be destroyed, and grants them stewardship of Arrakis so he could set them up to fail. Following the death of Duke Leto Atreides, Paul is forced to go on the run with his mother, Jessica.

Jessica is a member of a secretive order known as the Bene Gesserit. The group considers Paul Atreides a candidate for the Kwisatz Haderach, a messianic figure who will deliver mankind from its troubles by leading them to salvation.

During his escape, Paul overdoses on 'spice'. He foresees a horrific vision where he embarks on a mass-murdering holy war against the Imperium Houses after making an alliance with the Fremen. While a part of Paul wants nothing more than to prevent this future from coming to pass, he feels destiny pulling him in that direction.

Dennis Villeneuve's Dune duology has been a major commercial success and critical darling that has introduced the Dune franchise to a new generation.

Both Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two are available for streaming on HBO Max.

