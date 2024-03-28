Did Dune: Part Two make more money than Dune: Part One? Box Office numbers explored

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two has been raging at the box office ever since its release on March 1, 2024. The science-fiction epic managed to account for $574 million at the global box office, with IMAX contributions amounting to $124 million globally, thereby preparing for a $1 billion global gross collection by the end of the month.

Not only did the sequel perform better than Dune: Part One, but the success achieved by the movie at large-format venues is evident. According to a Collider report, Dune: Part Two made around $17.5 million domestically and gathered another $30 million from global markets in the fourth week of March 2024.

The second part of the franchise has reportedly been produced on a budget of $190 million.

Box office collections of Dune: Part One vs. Dune: Part Two - Details explored

The 2024 American epic science fiction film helmed by Denis Villeneuve has turned out to be a box office success, with movie-goers ending up at the cinemas as the month end nears.

Based on the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert, the second of the two-part adaptation stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub.

After star-studded publicity campaigns, Dune: Part Two rolled out in large-format theatres and IMAX screens on March 1, 2024. The collections from IMAX alone reportedly amount to $124 million, and the movie has been recognized as one of the ten highest-grossing releases of all time on IMAX.

The sequel gathered approximately $233 million from domestic screens, while the global collection stood at $341 million. Produced on a budget of $190 million, the movie has been eyeing $700 million in collections, thereby leading to a gross of $1 billion.

While Dune: Part One managed to gather $431 million at the box office in 2021, the simultaneous re-release of the movie on Max gathered an additional $30 million in a week. The strategy to release the first part on the streaming platform and theatres simultaneously ate into its reported projected collections and further disappointed Villeneuve, who said,

"First of all, the enemy of cinema is the pandemic. That’s the thing. We understand that the cinema industry is under tremendous pressure right now. That I get. The way it happened, I’m still not happy. Frankly, to watch Dune on a television, the best way I can compare it is to drive a speedboat in your bathtub. For me, it’s ridiculous. It’s a movie that has been made as a tribute to the big-screen experience."

The official synopsis of Dune: Part Two reads,

"Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

A third movie in the franchise has been hinted at by the director. Denis Villeneuve shared that he may make Dune: Part Three based on Dune: Messiah but after a break. He had intended to make the two released movies as back-to-back films to build on the lore.

Dune: Part Two has successfully surpassed the box office collections by Dune: Part One and presently stands to be one of the best sci-fi releases this year.