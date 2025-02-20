Dune Awakening confirms May release date

Dune Awakening, Funcom’s upcoming survival MMO set in the world of Arrakis, now has a release date. Fans have heard that the title would be releasing sometime in 2025, and now we have a confirmed May release date. In addition, the developers at Funcom have given players a few things to die them over, which will be available today. If you’ve been chomping at the bit for a challenging survival MMO, you won’t have too long to wait.

Ad

According to the latest trailer from Funcom, Dune Awakening’s release date will be May 20, 2025. Set on the scorching, unforgiving world of Arrakis, this upcoming survival title, the first MMO to have DLSS 4 on launch, is coming soon.

Funcom reveals Dune Awakening’s May 2025 release date and price point

On May 20, 2025, Dune Awakening will launch, bringing to life a vast world inspired by Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novels, and the recent films by Legendary Entertainment. Available for $49.99, pre-orders will be available soon, according to Funcom. Those who do pre-order the game will receive the Terrarium of Muad’Dib, which is an in-base decoration that also houses the kangaroo mouse it’s named for.

Ad

Trending

This gorgeous terrarium could be yours, if you pre-order (Image via Funcom)

There’s one more special reward for players ahead of launch as well. The Character Creator and Benchmark Mode are both available as of today - and if you download them and utilize them, you’ll receive a code for the exclusive Frameblade knife skin that can be used when the game launches.

Ad

The character you design in the current character creator will also be able to be imported when the Dune Awakening release date hits on May 20, 2025. Players will be set their aesthetic, choose a home planet, caste, and mentor. Whether you want to be a Swordmaster, Bene Gesserit, Mentat, or Trooper, you can set all of that up well in advance.

The Benchmark Mode will show off the game’s gorgeous aesthetic, including an encounter with a titanic sandworm. The developers at Funcom state it’s the most ambitious survival game ever, and with it being set on the hostile world of Arrakis, it could very well live up to that title. The spice will flow on May 20, 2025, but players can get a head start right now and design what their player character will look like for the game’s official launch date.

Ad

Check out our other Dune Awakening guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback