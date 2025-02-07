New Dune Awakening Arrakis showcase reminds us of the underrated Mad Max game

The latest Dune Awakening trailer was the Arrakis showcase. Instead of highlighting the people, combat, or skills, it focused on the various regions of the desert planet itself. It’s a huge planet, but you shouldn’t expect a ton of biomes, as that’s not what you will get there. However, it does kind of remind us of that Mad Max open-world game that came out a few years ago.

Both were set in cruel, unforgiving wastelands that were still, in their own way, striking to behold. The Dune Awakening Arrakis showcase gives players a good look at the planet they’ll be fighting to stake a claim on. This upcoming MMO is certainly a fascinating one.

As you watch the Arrakis showcase on the Funcom YouTube channel, it’s not too hard to see a Mad Max comparison in Dune Awakening. The only thing missing is the high-octane driving combat and explosions. It’s more about the setting and the location. Even after the end of the world, Mad Max’s desert setting was still ethereally beautiful, in its own way.

While showing off the various regions of Arrakis, we also got to see a massive vehicle driving across the desert, and that’s when the Mad Max comparison really felt appropriate. Additionally, we also saw a tricycle scooting along. These vehicles may lack the power and aggression of Mad Max’s, but it’s definitely what I thought of first as I watched this new trailer.

It’s a beautiful game, which we got to see while the drone-like flying vehicle took players on a tour through the deep chasms of Hagga Rift. Ancient ruins, new, modern structures, and so much more were shown off in the Arrakis showcase.

It was a pleasant tour around the desert planet of Arrakis — it was an important trailer too, I think. There is foliage to be seen, and gorgeous vistas to explore. It's more than just "sand".

If you’re new to the Dune franchise of books and films, this trailer won’t teach you about the world, but it will show you what you’re fighting for.

