PvP will not be necessary for progression, Dune Awakening devs explain

The hype for Dune Awakening is rising very steadily. Funcom Studios recently shared more about the survival RPG set in the vast and unforgiving world of Arrakis. Along with new gameplay features and immersive details, the developers have clarified an important aspect of the game in the latest dev blog: PvP will not be required for progression.

Ad

In this guide, we have shared everything we know so far about the new developments shared about Dune Awakening's PvP and gameplay.

What details about PvP were shared in the latest dev blog of Dune Awakening?

Official promo art of the game (Image via Funcom)

According to the devs, Dune Awakening will put a lot of emphasis on PvE content, allowing you to dive into rich environments and focus on crafting, base-building, and harvesting, all without being forced into PvP encounters. In fact, certain zones, like Hagga Basin, are seemingly designed to offer hours of gameplay for those who solely prefer PvE.

Ad

Trending

Read more: New Dune Awakening Arrakis showcase reminds us of the underrated Mad Max game

The developers also shared that while PvP will certainly be a significant feature, it won’t dominate the game's progression system. If you prefer to stay out of direct combat, you can still play an important role in the game's broader story.

By supporting your faction, contributing valuable materials to the Landsraad, or selling rare items on the Exchange, PvE players will help drive the overarching conflict on Arrakis, even if they never engage in PvP themselves.

Ad

Official promo art of the game (Image via Funcom)

However, as the game evolves, Dune Awakening will gradually introduce more PvP activities, giving you the freedom to choose how deeply you want to get involved. Whether you're crafting gear, gathering resources, or influencing political decisions, there's always a way to shape the world of Arrakis. And if combat is your style, the option to dive into PvP is always available, but it's never a necessity.

Ad

Also read: Dune Awakening to be the first MMORPG to have DLSS 4 on launch

In the new blog post, the devs also shared details about other aspects of the game, like movement, exploration, and more. One of its highlights was the reveal of wormbait. It’s a one-man motorbike that you can use to travel the brutal deserts of Arrakis. They also shared that the extreme heat of Arakis can cause Sunstroke on the player characters.

Ad

With developments on PvP as well as new gameplay reveals, this new dev update will help Dune Awakening's hype reach new heights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback