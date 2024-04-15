Which book will Dune 3 adapt? Details explored as Legendary confirms the development of a threequel

As Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two continues to shake up the box office, confirmation for Dune 3 has come in from Legendary Pictures, thereby sending ripples through the fanbase. The success of the first two films laid the groundwork for an epic saga, making fans eager to learn more about the upcoming movie in the threequel.

Director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed the near completion of the script for the third installment in the franchise, Dune 3, in a press conference in December 2023. The director spoke to Time Magazine to share that the next and final movie in the trilogy will be based on Frank Herbert's 1969 book Dune Messiah.

Dune: Part Two has collected $669.4 million in its global box office since its release on March 1, 2024.

Legendary confirms the development of Dune 3 with Denis Villeneuve

The success of the Dune franchise has led to the announcement of the third film in collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve. As reported by Variety, Legendary Pictures will be working with Villeneuve on Dune 3 along with a film adaptation of Annie Jacobsen’s novel, Nuclear War: A Scenario.

According to Deadline, Villeneuve had earlier mentioned that Dune 3 would be slated to be the last in the trilogy. The books following the 1965 novel and its sequel have been described as esoteric by the director himself, indicating that there could be original elements to the finale. He shared with Empire in 2023:

“If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

While the screenplay for the movie is expected to be finalized by now, fans have been speculating whether the director will stay true to the 1969 book as he did with the first two movies. Messiah gives readers a glimpse into the Duniverse twelve years from the events of the first book wherein Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides is shown to be the one and only Emperor.

Messiah leaves out Lady Jessica, which would mean that the next movie would be without Rebecca Ferguson. Paul is shown to rule next to Princess Irulan (played by Florence Pugh) and have Chani (played by Zendaya) by his side given that the Holy War is over.

However, the ending note of Dune 2 hints at Villeneuve digressing from Herbert's text, as Chani takes off into the desert of Arrakis, leaving Paul and his Fremen army behind. This angle could point to a dramatic deviation, leading to a power struggle between the three lead characters, Paul, Chani, and Irulan, in Dune 3.

As the second film continues to play at the theatres, the official synopsis of Dune: Part Two reads:

"Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Meanwhile, the Duniverse will receive a television series on Max titled Dune: Prophecy based on the Bene Gesserit order, sometime in 2024.

Dune: Part Two will become digitally available for rent or purchase from April 16, 2024.