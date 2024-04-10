When can you watch Dune 2 at home? Details explored as film sets digital release date

The second part of the highly acclaimed adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi masterpiece, Dune 2, has been on its six-week theatrical run since its release on March 1, 2024.

As the film continues to generate box office numbers, its digital debut will take place on April 16, 2024, allowing fans to purchase or rent the movie from platforms such as Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

The second part brings back Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin in their original roles. Dune: Part Two has grossed over $665.5 million at the box office globally and has additionally received an extended run for the IMAX version across the top 20 markets in North America.

Dune: Part Two will be released on Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD on May 14, 2024.

Will Dune 2 come to streaming services?

CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav stated during a Q4 earnings call that Dune: Part Two will be available for streaming on Max sometime in the spring of 2024, as reported by a Forbes report. Aside from Max, the second Dune film may be made available on Netflix later if Warner Bros. licenses the streaming service as it did in the first film's case.

The first film was released simultaneously in theaters and on Max on October 22, 2021, per Warner Bros.’s decision amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision paved the way for a disagreement between director Denis Villeneuve and AT&T, as he wrote an exclusive piece on Variety:

"There is absolutely no love for cinema, nor for the audience here. It is all about the survival of a telecom mammoth, one that is currently bearing an astronomical debt of more than $150 billion."

Which platform will Dune 2 stream on?

While Dune: Part Two will primarily be available for streaming on Max in the future, it will be accessible for purchase or rental on video-on-demand (VOD) platforms like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, and Google Play presently.

The Legendary and Warner Bros. film will be released digitally on April 16, 2024, allowing viewers to purchase the film for $29.99 or opt for a 48-hour rental for $24.99. The film will also be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on May 14, 2024, retailing at $19.99, $24.99, and $29.99, respectively.

The physical copies of Dune 2 will come with supplementary special features such as behind-the-scenes of the production design, sound design, filming of sandworms, and accounts of the ensemble cast.

How much did Dune 2 make at the box office?

The second film in the Dune franchise has reportedly earned over $665 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. While the worldwide box office collections stand at $400 million, the domestic collections have grossed $265 million from 2,836 theaters since its release on March 1, 2024.

The film has turned out to be the top-grossing movie of 2024, making it the second-highest-grossing film in Denis Villeneuve's filmography. The official synopsis of Dune 2 reads:

"Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Dune: Part One is available for streaming on Max, Netflix, Lionsgate Play, and Hulu.