Why did Paul Atreidis marry Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two? Motive explained

The vast universe of Frank Herbert's bestsellers has been spectacularly captured and continued in Denis Villeneuve's recent release, Dune: Part Two. The second movie's twists have confused fans as Paul Atreidis asks Emperor Shaddam to bend the knee.

Furthermore, he asks for Princess Irulan's hand, thereby fixating his political position and claim to the throne. The movie shows the declaration of the Holy War. The Muad'Dib is forced to face the loathsome Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and others who refuse to accept him. Having found out his relation to the Harkonnens, viewers witness Paul turn into an antihero and declare war, just as his visions have shown him so far.

The move also positions a heartbroken Chani as a fundamental piece in the puzzle apart from turning Paul and Irulan into a power couple meant to rule the world with a Bene Gesserit on the throne.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dune: Part Two.

Why did Paul Atreidis marry Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two?

Expand Tweet

The second film of the Dune franchise witnessed some major political changes and cemented Paul Atreidis' presence in Arrakis as the Lisan al Gaib. However, the ending quickly turns him into an antihero as he announces his marriage to Emporer Shaddam's daughter, Princess Irulan. He also sends out the Fremen troops, thereby waging the Holy War the two installments have teased the viewers with so far.

The Dune: Part Two director Dennis Villeneuve explains in a USA Today interview,

"Frank Herbert was very concerned that people saw 'Dune' as a celebration of revenge and of Paul Atreides as a great leader. He wanted 'Dune' to be a warning against charismatic leaders and messianic figures. Paul is not the hero, but the antihero."

The question about Paul and Chani's relationship arose when he asked the Emperor about his daughter's hand. As Herbert's book outlines, Paul wished to gain power within the system by obeying the forms by marrying into the House Corrino. Paul Atreidis made a strategic maneuver as he found himself in the middle of a challenging political landscape.

Expand Tweet

Dennis Villeneuve further explains,

"He would have looked like a coward to kill the old man and there would not have been the proper passage of power. Paul takes revenge, but it's controlled."

According to the books, House Corrino came with a long history of ruling the Imperium. Besides significant vested interests, Paul Atreidis ensures his access to several allies and a large network of resources through the marriage. He also solidifies his claim to the throne, preventing someone else from marrying Irulan in the future.

Expand Tweet

Throughout Dune: Part Two, Paul Atreidis is shown to be struggling with accepting the prophecy of Kwisatz Haderach. Knowingly or unknowingly, he places a Bene Gesserit on the throne beside him.

Besides, the Reverend Mother Gaius Helen reminded Irulan in Dune: Part Two,

“There’s one way your family can remain in power… are you prepared?”

At the end of the movie, Princess Irulan weighs her options and thus mentions to Paul,

“Spare my father and I’ll be your willing bride."

Despite how heartbreaking the decision may sound to Chani, it puts her in a position that abides by the anti-white savior narrative of the books.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 1, 2024, and has become a $1 billion franchise with its box office collections.