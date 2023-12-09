"The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished"- Dennis Villeneuve gives promising update on Dune 3

When Dune premiered in 2021, it went on to be one of the most successful and critically acclaimed films in the world. With a promised sequel slated to complete the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), it seems that Dennis Villeneuve is already looking beyond the second film in the franchise.

Dune 2 should have arrived by December 2023 if not for the SAG-AFTRA strike, which derailed both production plans and release schedules of a lot of films and shows, including Dune 2, which will now premiere in March 2024.

However, Villeneuve may not stop there. In a recent press conference in South Korea about the second film, where he also claimed that Done: Part Two is way better than the original he made in 2021, the veteran director revealed that he was not only interested in making a third film, making the series a trilogy, but also admitted that script work is already underway.

Dennis Villeneuve said to Empire Magazine earlier:

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. I will say, there are words on paper [for a third film].

In the new film tour, he elaborated:

[Dune Messiah is] being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished. It will take a little time…There’s a dream of making a third movie…it would make absolute sense to me."

However, the director noted that he would take a gap between making Dune: Part Two and the third planned project, indicating that there may be a different Villeneuve in between.

"There’s something more alive in it"- Dennis Villeneuve calls Dune: Part Two "much better than Part One"

When a director looks at two of his works and puts one on a pedestal, it is often right. Moreover, the first film was only half the adaptation of the novel, leaving much more space for the second part to follow up on.

Perhaps this has resulted in an overall better film, which also feels "more alive" to the director. Speaking bluntly about this second film, Villeneuve said in the press conference:

"For me, this film is much better than Part One...There’s something more alive in it. There’s a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn’t reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I’m not saying the film is perfect, but I’m much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers."

Taking into account Villenueve's own words, it will only make the fanbase more excited for the upcoming title.

Dune: Part Two is slated for release on March 1, 2024, and will feature the same set of cast members, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

However, other big names like Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux will also join the list in the second film.

No other details about Dune Messiah is out yet.