"The most fun we've had": When Adam Sandler made his feelings clear about receiving calls from family members for Happy Gilmore 2

If you are an Adam Sandler fan then you are probably aware that the actor and comedian is never the one to mince his words. He demonstrated that once again in an interview with Mona Kosar Abdi, of Extras, posted on YouTube on August 23, 2024, at the New York premiere of his Netflix stand-up comedy special, Love You.

When questioned about his views on the forthcoming Happy Gilmore sequel and how there was a massive push to recruit extras for the movie, Adam Sandler divulged that the entire process was taking place on a very grand scale.

Expressing his excitement towards answering calls from some of his relatives requesting him to help them in getting hired as an extra for the movie Sandler said:

"I'm pretty excited. It's gonna be probably the most fun we've had in a long time."

What did Adam Sandler say about receiving calls from family members during an interview for Netflix's Love You?

As previously mentioned, when queried about the huge drive for hiring extras for his upcoming Happy Gilmore project by interviewer Mona Kosar Abdi of Extras, Adam Sandler concurred that the whole process was indeed happening on a huge scale.

He also humorously disclosed that some of his family members whom he never knew existed before this, reached out to him and asked him to get them into the movie. He spoke about the same and said:

"I've been getting a lot of calls from family members I did not know I had, who live in Jersey. They are just like 'put me in there', so yeah! I am pretty excited."

What did Adam Sandler say about his comedy special during the interview?

Adam Sandler spoke about the pressures of doing comedy in the current climate (Image via Getty)

Upon asking if Adam Sandler's Love You Netflix special was titled such because he was trying to express the same to his viewers, Sandler concurred. He explained that as an individual he tends to say "I love you" a lot and he had used the phrase several times when they were on set filming the special.

He also admitted that it was his director and friend Josh Safdie's suggestion to title the special Love You, considering how often the two words were uttered by him on stage.

When questioned further whether Sandler was a loving individual and wished to ensure that the people around him felt that they were loved by him, he playfully disclosed, that it was either that or simply the fact that he wished to hear the others say the same back to him.

Moreover, when questioned if he feels pressurized by the contemporary ways of performing comedy that require certain things to be regulated, Sandler concurred but disclosed that he does not feel overly constrained. This is because he has made some cautious adjustments while at the same time retaining some of the originality of his comedy that differentiates him from the rest.

Adam Sandler will be next seen in Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to Happy Gilmore, released in 1996. The movie will be released on Netflix on July 25, 2025, and will also feature Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Allen Covert as Otto, Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson, and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin.

