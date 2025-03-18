Happy Gilmore 2 teaser trailer: New characters, plot, and everything we know so far

Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to Happy Gilmore, is all set to release in almost three decades. A teaser trailer for the same has been released recently. Adam Sandler is returning as the titular fan-favorite golf player and also as the co-writer alongside Tim Herlihy.

Happy Gilmore 2, directed by Kyle Newacheck, is scheduled to be exclusively released on Netflix on July 25, 2025. Whether or not this one will have a theatrical release like the original movie is yet to be announced. Besides Sandler, several other members of the original cast will reprise their roles in the sequel.

Happy Gilmore 2: A look into the teaser trailer

Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 on March 18, 2025. The teaser opens with Happy observing the busts of five-time winners of the Tour Championship. He is revealed to be one of them which shows just how far he has come in his career as a professional golf player.

When Happy sees his bust, he wonders aloud if it's SpongeBob before humorously asking,

"What is that? What's with the beaver teeth?"

The teaser then cuts to a shot of Happy's trophies before showing him picking up his clubs as he acknowledges his hiatus from golf, saying:

"I haven't swung a club in years. I don't know where to start."

As the teaser shows the likes of current golfers hitting it big on the golf course, Happy can be heard voicing his concerns regarding his return to the game.

There are also scenes of a moving van parked outside the house he righteously won back in Happy Gilmore with Virginia (Julia Bowen), Happy's longtime lover, promising him that they are not done with golf yet.

The teaser also features his old nemesis Shooter McGavin, portrayed by Christopher McDonald, and a blink-and-you-miss cameo from Ben Stiller, who played the uncredited role of the abusive orderly Hal L. in the original film.

What is the plot of the movie?

Happy Gilmore follows the story of the titular character as an aspiring hockey player who discovers a talent for golf instead. He begins to compete in paid golf tournaments to earn enough money to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure. Ultimately, he wins the Tour Championship against Shooter McGavin.

An official plot synopsis for the sequel has not been revealed so far by Netflix. However, from the teaser, it is obvious that Happy took a hiatus from golf and is looking to make a comeback. An official logline shared by Netflix says only,

"Happy Gilmore returns!"

What this return ultimately entails remains a mystery. One important question that arises from the teaser is: Why was Happy on a hiatus from golfing? All such questions might be answered when the official synopsis is announced.

Who is in the cast?

Benito Antonio Marti­nez Ocasio as Busboy and Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore in Happy Gilmore 2 (Image via Netflix)

Besides Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller, Allen Covert and Dennis Dugan are also reprising their respective roles as Otto and Doug Thompson from the original movie.

The movie will also feature several fresh faces such as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Adam Sandler's daughters Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler. Rapper Eminem, professional wrestler Becky Lynch, football players Travis Kelce and Reggie Bush, and talk show host Dan Patrick will also have cameos in the film.

Professional golf players like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, and John Daly will appear in the film. Additionally, Paige Spiranac, a former professional golf player turned successful golf influencer, will also star in the upcoming movie.

Happy Gilmore 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

