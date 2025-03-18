Netflix confirms Happy Gilmore 2 release date, shares new trailer ft. John Daly 

Happy Gilmore 2 is one of the most awaited golf films. Netflix has now confirmed the release date of the second edition and also shared its trailer, which has received 87 thousand views in one hour on YouTube and 181.4K views on X.

The Happy Gilmore 2 is all set to be released on Netflix on July 25th this year. Netflix shared the trailer on X and wrote,

"Adam Sandler is back in his happy place. Happy Gilmore 2 arrives July 25."

In the trailer, we can see glimpses of pro golfers like Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy and a scene where John Daly can be seen advising Happy Gilmore to:

"Come on brother, grip it and rip it."

Happy Gilmore first came out in 1996 and was loved by fans worldwide. Now, after almost 30 years, the sequel to this film is set to be released, with fans eagerly waiting to see how Happy Gilmore's golfing career progresses.

At the end of the original Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler's character was at rest after a long season of golf, where he emerged as the champion to win the 1996 Tour Championship. The failed hockey player was on a mission to raise money to pay the IRS for his grandmother's years of delinquent back taxes.

While discovering his skills as a golfer, Happy made some great friends like Chubbs Petersen and his homeless caddy. However, he also made some enemies like Shooter McGavin and Bob Barker, who he ultimately got the better of and won the 1996 Tour Championship.

Adam Sandler from the sets of Happy Gilmore - Source: Getty

He eventually managed to save his grandmother's house and returned to live there. The storyline for Happy Gilmore 2 is still unclear, but it is evident from the trailer that Happy is trying to resurrect his golfing career. So, it will be interesting to see how fans perceive this film and if it receives the same amount of love the original movie received.

Happy Gilmore 2 cast.

Happy Gilmore 2 has a great mixture of the old cast and the newer cast. Along with prominent actors, the movie features prominent professional golfers from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Just like in the first edition of the movie, Adam Sandler is playing the lead role along with Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, a brand new co-star Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, and Blake Clark.

Here's the entire cast of Happy Gilmore 2:

Adam Sandler

Christopher McDonald

Julie Bowen

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio

Travis Kelce

Conor Sherry

Ethan Cutowsky

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Philip Fine Schneider

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Will Zalatoris

Ben Stiller

Blake Clark

Paige Spiranac

Sunny Sandler

Sadie Sandler

John Daly

