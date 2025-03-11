“Going to be the most devastating thing ever”: Golf insiders fawn over Adam Sandler ahead of Happy Gilmore 2 release

With Happy Gilmore 2 in the works, golf insiders Samuel Riggs Bozoian and Trent Ryan recently talked about Adam Sandler. In a recent episode of the Fore Play Podcast, the duo discussed how nice Sandler is in real life.

Production for the official sequel to the 1996 classic golf movie is currently underway. Netflix's Full Swing season 3 might have given us a sneak peek at the filming. Trent and Riggs were discussing Sandler's attitude and his "genuinely nice" side. In the podcast, they openly admitted their admiration for the Happy Gilmore 2 star.

"I love Adam Sandler dude... seems like a phenomenal guy. All of his co-stars love him. He wears whatever the hell he wants. He's got a nice family. He's playing basketball with locals wherever he goes. I love Adam Sandler," said Riggs [1:19:15 onwards].

"He does seem like one of the few mega celebrities who has done it the right way... Seems like a genuinely nice guy. I think like in terms of, I mean we've had a lot of it with a lot of them with celebrities where it's like, 'Oh my gosh everybody loves this person' and then they just have the most devastating downfall you've ever seen. Like I think we've seen that 50 times since I've been an adult," added Trent.

Trent further explained that he believes the Hollywood icon's nature feels genuine. The 58-year-old actor from Brooklyn has starred in innumerable movies at this point. Sandler has gained immense popularity as a Hollywood star, producer, and comedian over the years.

Sandler, who has a $440 million net worth (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth), has always maintained his unwavering humility, and if it ever changes, Trent mentioned that he would be "devastated".

"I don't think this would happen. But if it ever comes for Adam Sandler it's going to be the most devastating thing that ever, like if we find out he's actually a huge a**hole I don't, I haven't heard anything like that," he said.

"That's definitely not true. Because he seems like the most genuine guy ever I just we just got to hope that that just continues and he's awesome and I think it is because it's true," he added.

The Happy Gilmore 2 cast will also feature some notable additions, including not only stars who will carry on their roles from the prequel but also icons from the world of golf.

Happy Gilmore 2 cast explored

Haley Joel Osment, Benny Safdie, and Adam Sandler on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2" on November 19, 2024 - Source: Getty

Adam Sandler has assembled a unique cast for his upcoming sequel. The long-driving-golfer is coming back to the golf course with familiar faces and some new names. Apart from Sandler stepping into Gilmore's shoes, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald are reprising their roles.

Happy Gilmore 2 will feature NFL Star Travis Kelce and international hip-hop sensation Bad Bunny as well. But that's not all. The sequel comes with an assembled team of stars from golf. The names from the PGA Tour include Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, and Xander Schauffele.

In Happy Gilmore 2, golfers from LIV, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, are set to appear in the movie as well. Most importantly, the Adam Sandler movie will feature exclusive cameos from golf legends like Jack Nicklaus, John Daly, and Lee Trevino. As per the schedule, the Sandler classic comedy sequel will be out on Netflix on July 25 this year.

