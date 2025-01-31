"This goes hard", "Do they run out of ideas?": Fans react to Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 first picture released by Netflix

Fans had been excited for Happy Gilmore 2 ever since the film was announced. It is expected to be released this year. Under the Next on Netflix calendar, the streaming giant recently unveiled the first look of Happy Gilmore 2 on social media.

The first look shows Adam Sandler's character preparing for a shot as his caddie played by Bad Bunny looks over at him. Netflix chose to use the popular singer's full name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. A crowd of spectators has gathered behind the duo.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Happy Gilmore carved a special place in the hearts of golf fans after its release in 1996. So, after being shown the first look, fans flooded the comment section with their opinions on the still frame.

"This goes hard"

Expand Tweet

"Do they run out of ideas?"

Expand Tweet

"Will it live up to the Legendary first movie? I hope so" one fan commented.

"Yes! I hope he does the "why don't you just go home" line to the ball" another said.

"All the good series and movies are coming back" one fan wrote.

"Not the government name for Bad Bunny" another laughed.

Which pro golfers will be making an appearance in Happy Gilmore 2?

Xander Schauffele is reportedly making a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 (Source: Imagn)

One of the main reasons, fans have pinned their hopes on Happy Gilmore 2 living up to its prequel is that most of the original cast returned for it. Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert and Ben Stiller will be reprising their roles in the sequel.

To add to the excitement, several new additions have been made to the roster. 'Substance' star Margaret Qualley, AEW fame MJF, rapper Kid Cudi, singer Bad Bunny, and popular actors Benny Safdie and Nick Swardson have been reportedly cast in undisclosed roles.

Pro golfer Lee Trevino made a cameo appearance in Happy Gilmore and will be making one in the sequel as well, according to reports. Several other ace golfers such as Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cory Pavin, John Daly and 'Golden Bear' Jack Nicklaus are also expected to have cameos in Happy Gilmore 2.

Other notable celebrities such as 'Rap God' Eminem, NFL star Travis Kelce, talk show host Dan Patrick, WWE wrestler Becky Lynch and former footballer Reggie Bush are also set to make their cameos in the sports comedy.

Happy Gilmore follows the story of an aspiring hockey player who joins the PGA Tour to earn some money to save his grandmother's house. In 2022, Adam Sandler mentioned that he was developing ideas for a sequel and that his character would now be involved in the senior golf tour.

The release date for Happy Gilmore 2 hasn't yet been announced. Sandler released a teaser of the film in December 2024 on his social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback