What did Taylor Swift say to Travis Kelce after Chiefs' AFCCG win? Camera captures couple's adorable moment 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were surrounded by cameras as the Kansas City Chiefs secured their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. After another duel for the ages against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City is Super Bowl-bound, sending plenty of people into a frenzy, including Taylor Swift.

A video shared by the NFL on X/Twitter on Wednesday showed Kelce chatting with his mother Donna, who praised the way he played and tried to impact the game. Then, he was alone with Swift and had a conversation about how impressive the season has been for the Chiefs.

"That was amazing. Look at this, this is not a real life situation. We were all by ourselves [in Baltimore last season]. I cannot believe this is really happening. I'm in shock. This is so cool," Swift said.

Travis Kelce had a discreet game against the Bills on Sunday, catching two passes for 19 yards. The veteran wasn't spectacular, but as his mother noticed, he found different ways to help the Chiefs secure this victory.

"I loved the way you blocked for Patrick [Mahomes] in the end zone," Donna Kelce said.

Travis Kelce opens up on being considered a villain in the NFL

Travis Kelce doesn't have issues with how the Kansas City Chiefs are seen by the rest of the world. Alleged biased officiating and the fact that his girlfriend always draws attention are just some of the reasons why Kelce and the Chiefs are the new coolest team to hate in the NFL.

"I love it... I'm enjoying doing this with the guys that we have in there because it's like it just makes us even more of a family," Kelce said on his 'New Heights' podcast with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"You just circle the wagons. People are saying whatever they want and they're hating on you, you just banded together and it just makes you appreciate more of what you have. Because people want what you have," he added.

The Chiefs have been to seven straight AFC Championship Games and they don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. In the past three years, the AFC has run through Kansas City.

Now playing in their fifth Super Bowl in the last six years, with a chance to achieve a never-done-before three-peat, the Chiefs could make NFL history in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

