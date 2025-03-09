Rory McIlroy changes all his big clubs ahead of final round of Arnold Palmer Invitational

According to the GolfChannel's broadcast during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy made some changes to the club selection in his bag for the final round of the event.

The report was noted by the popular golf account on X, Underdog Golf.

"Rory McIlroy changed driver, 3 wood, 5 wood before final round at Arnold Palmer Invitational, per @GolfChannel broadcast. He's returned to Qi10 wood setup he used during win at Pebble Beach," the post reads.

McIlroy came into the final round on the periphery, seven shots back of leader Colin Morikawa. McIlroy has had success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational over the years, winning it for the first time in 2018 and finishing runner-up in 2023.

McIlroy entered the final round at three-under par after shooting two-under par in each of the first two rounds before shooting one-over par in the third round on Saturday.

Based on the report, McIlroy clearly felt it was best to put the TaylorMade Qi10 woods back in his bag in hopes of recapturing the magic that won him the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.

Rory McIlroy aims for another strong season to end major drought

McIlroy at the 2024 U.S. Open (via Getty)

Rory McIlroy is aiming for another strong season in 2025 after a successful 2024 campaign. He's off to a hot start in 2025, with a win coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before finishing tied for 17th at The Genesis Invitiational.

McIlroy won twice in 2024, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Shane Lowry as his teammate and at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. Last year was Rory's fourth time winning the Wells Fargo, with his first career PGA Tour victory coming there in 2010.

Last year, however, also included more heartbreak at major championships. McIlroy was again unable to end his major drought, which began in 2014 after he won the Open Championship and PGA Championship that year.

In the final round of last year's U.S. Open at Pinehurst, McIlroy had a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau with four holes to play. McIlroy then bogeyed three of the final four holes and missed two putts inside four feet on holes 16 and 18. He then missed the cut at the Open Championship, which was the final major of the year.

McIlroy had another close call at the U.S. Open in 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club. He was in prime position on the par-five 14th hole on Sunday when he missed the green and made bogey. He ended up losing by one stroke to Wyndham Clark.

Rory McIlroy's quest for a fifth major will continue next month at The Masters.

