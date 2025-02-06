List of Golfers confirmed on Happy Gilmore 2 cast so far

Happy Gilmore 2 is coming out and it features a bunch of popular names from the world of golf. Adam Sandler will once again star as the title character, a failed hockey player who turns to professional golf to help his grandmother.

In the first movie, Gilmore took up golf shortly after discovering his driving ability. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 original and will be released on Netflix in 2025. Let's take a look at the golfers who will appear in this upcoming Adam Sandler movie:

Big names from golf set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2

1. John Daly

PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn

John Daly is a legendary golfer who will star alongside Adam Sandler in this star-studded movie. Speaking to Outkick's Mike Gunzelman last September, 'Long John' talked about the experience:

Trending

"I've already filmed already, we're getting it done. Happy Gilmore 2. It's coming out on Netflix maybe in March, April of next year."

2. Rory McIlroy

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner is one of the big names who will join other golfers in the upcoming movie.

Happy Gilmore 2 will feature a cameo from Rory McIlroy, the co-founder of the Tomorrow Golf League. Although Tiger Woods was also rumored to be part of the cast, McIlroy's TGL partner has not yet confirmed his presence.

3. Scottie Scheffler

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The 2024 Hero World Challenge winner started his 2025 season at Pebble Beach and finished tied for ninth place with a 15-under 273. Scottie Scheffler will be among the golfers making cameos in Happy Gilmore 2.

He made his return to professional golf in this year's Pebble Beach Pro-Am after a Christmas accident. Scheffler is now playing in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale.

4. Brooks Koepka

Golf: LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship - Source: Imagn

The 2023 PGA Championship winner is currently a prominent name on the PIF-backed LIV Golf League. Brooks Koepka became the first active LIV player to win a golf major.

In addition to appearing in LIV Golf events in 2025, the five-time major winner will be one of the golfers to feature in Happy Gilmore 2.

5. Bryson DeChambeau

NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Southern Methodist - Source: Imagn

Just like his fellow LIV golfer Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau will make a cameo appearance in Adam Sandler's 2025 Netflix movie.

The Crushers GC captain recently competed on the Asian Tour's International Series in India. After four rounds at the DLF Golf and Country Club, he finished second behind Ollie Schniederjans.

DeChambeau will now switch his focus to LIV Golf, with the first event of the season getting underway this week.

6. Collin Morikawa

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

The LAGC ace recently teamed up with teammates Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood to defeat Boston Common GC. Morikawa's team secured a dominant 6-2 victory over McIlroy's team in the TGL match on Tuesday.

In addition to his regular TGL and PGA Tour appearances, Colin Morikawa will also be featured in the cast of the Happy Gilmore sequel.

7. Justin Thomas

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas recently finished as the runner-up at the 2025 American Express, just missing out on the win to Sepp Straka. He finished the event at the Pete Dye Stadium Course with a score of 23-under, including a 6-under par round 4.

Happy Gilmore 2 will feature Thomas along with several other PGA Tour golfers.

8. Will Zalatoris

Syndication: Desert Sun - Source: Imagn

Will Zalatoris is another popular golfer who is slated to be making a cameo in the Happy Gilmore sequel.

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner last appeared at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he tied for 48th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback