Sepp Straka reveals 2025 plan to play the Ryder Cup at 'crazy' Bethpage Black

Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Austrian golfer Sepp Straka explained that his No. 1 goal in 2025 is to make it into Europe’s Ryder Cup team and play in the "crazy environment" at Bethpage Black. The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place in New York in September, showcasing one of the most enthralling intercontinental rivalries in sports.

Straka is already looking ahead to the contest as he said in the podcast:

“That would be the No. 1 goal. You’d think that playing in Rome would be a bucket-list item, but it just makes you want to do it even more.

“I think it’s going to be a very crazy environment, and I think a big thing is handling pressure – that’s going to be huge because we’ll be feeling a lot of pressure from a lot of different sides.

“I think being mentally strong will be key for the 12 that go, and that’s something you can start preparing for. You’ll never have that environment, but you can definitely start preparing for it.”

Sepp Straka won the American Express at PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course in California. He secured victory with a two-stroke lead over Justin Thomas in the final round. After this win, he seems capable of claiming a major title and has his sights set on the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July.

As per Straka, although, he would be eyeing the Masters, he's more excited for the Open. He said that as he had heard about the tournament from many players and caddies, it would be a truly special tournament.

Sepp Straka had a dream debut at the 2023 Ryder Cup

In the same podcast, Sepp Straka explained that heading into the 2023 Ryder Cup, his expectations were high—but the experience exceeded them. He made his Ryder Cup debut in Rome in 2023.

On the first day of foursomes, Straka and his teammate Shane Lowry defeated Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, securing a point for Team Europe.

PGA: Ryder Cup - Day Two - Source: Imagn

Remembering that day, Straka said, via Sky Sports:

“It was so special. Just standing on that first tee on Friday with Shane [Lowry], and the crowd was just unbelievable all week long. It was just a very incredible environment.”

Sepp Straka is extremely enthusiastic about this year’s Ryder Cup. He is confident that no stone will be left unturned in preparation for the tournament. He believes that all 12 players selected for the 2025 Ryder Cup will be as ready as possible for the challenge ahead.

Concluding the Ryder Cup discussion on the podcast, Straka stated that while the atmosphere at the Bethpage Black will be different, the team room will still have the same camaraderie, and he is eager to play his way onto the team.

