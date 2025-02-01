AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 Round 3 weather forecast: Winds, rain, temperature and more explored

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 is currently underway, running through February 2, 2025, with Round 3 just hours away. The PGA Tour's signature event began at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday.

On Saturday, the PGA Tour officially released a weather report for Round 2. According to the forecast, there's a chance of scattered showers throughout the third day of play. The chance remains at 50% around 8 a.m. before Round 3 begins. The report shows an increase to 60% around 10 am (E.S.T.) and 12 am (E.S.T.).

Expand Tweet

Trending

In between, the forecast calls for south/southwest winds of 8-15 G20 and 14-20 G28. That will be around 11:56 a.m. E.S.T., when Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Sam Stevens and Taylor Pendrith. The world No. 1 recently had a frustrating reaction after missing a long putt in Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He was on the 17th green and the ball had a rough spin backward, causing Scheffler to miss the putt. Pebble Beach Golf Links is a course that is subject to medium to strong gusts of wind due to its location. The weather forecast from PGA Comms also states that temperatures will be around 55°F, 58°F and 59°F at 10am, 12pm E.S.T. and 2pm E.S.T. respectively.

Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ended with Sepp Straka atop the leaderboard with a 7-under 65. Professional golfers Russell Henley and Cam Davis were tied for second at 11-under par. Wyndham Clark, the 2024 Pebble Beach Champion, is currently tied for 76th place with a total score of 3-over par.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 Round 3 Weather in Details:

This signature event on the PGA Tour is held annually at the picturesque Pebble Beach, California course. The first two rounds are played at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill respectively, while the final 36 holes are played at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day will tee off on the first tee at 11:12 a.m. for the third round.

Apart from PGA Comms, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 Round 3 weather was also forecasted by AccuWeather.com. Here is a detailed report: (P.O.P= Percentage Of Precipitation)

Morning: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Temperature: 59°F

Wind: 11.8 mph (from South)

Gusts: 14.9 mph

Humidity: 86%

Dew Point: 54°F

POP: 63%

Precipitation: 5.3 mm

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 5.0 miles

Afternoon: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Temperature: 61°F

Wind: 11.8 mph (from South)

Gusts: 14.9 mph

Humidity: 83%

Dew Point: 54°F

POP: 63%

Precipitation: 5.3 mm

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 5.0 miles

The weather report has also indicated towards chances of rainfall during the night on Day 3 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025.

Nights: Might be phases of rain

Temperature: 54°F

Wind: 10.6 mph (South)

Gusts: 12.4 mph

Humidity: 95%

Dew Point: 54°F

POP: 75%

Precipitation: 5.8 mm

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 4.3 miles

Overnight: Cloudy weather

Temperature: 55°F

Wind: 10.6 mph (South)

Wind Gusts: 12.4 mph

Humidity: 97%

Dew Point: 55°F

POP: 8%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 6.2 miles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback