"He came to 1v1 anybody there": Fans react to Adam Sandler pulling up at Oscars in basketball shorts and Steph Curry's signature shoes

Adam Sandler was at his hilarious best with his trademark casual look at the Oscars. His outfit featured basketball shorts, a sweatshirt and Steph Curry’s signature sneakers. Conan O'Brien, the host of the 97th Academy Awards, jokingly said he didn't exactly appreciate the laid-back attire. However, fans on social media lauded the actor-comedian for donning the Golden State Warriors superstar’s Curry 11s.

Sandler was wearing the Curry 11s “Championship Mindset” colorway, which instantly sparked reactions from avid basketball fans.

“He came to 1v1 anybody there,” @wavegangflint wrote.

“A real hooper🔥,” another user commented.

“Real hoop head,” @calvinvasquez_ wrote.

“The most likable dude ever,” @mellvb wrote.

“He always ready to play basketball y’all should know my guy😂😂😂,” @therealtroublesum_ocakes commented.

“Red carpet approved,” Under Armour Basketball lauded Sandler’s look.

Credits: Instagram (@nicekicks, @nicekickshoops)

As many users pointed out, Sandler seemed like he was literally prepared to hoop. Right before storming out of the glamorous event, the Grown Ups star left the crowd with an open invitation to join him for a quick pickup game.

“You are all welcome to come join me for a game of 5-on-5 basketball at Veteran Park tonight,” Sandler announced after being trolled by O’Brien.

Steph Curry gives a shoutout to Adam Sandler

The sporting world quickly took notice of the sneakers – Curry 11s “Championship Mindset” - that Adam Sandler was sporting during the prestigious 97th Academy Awards.

Even Steph Curry praised Sandler on his choice of footwear. The Golden State Warriors point guard posted Sandler's picture on his Instagram story, captioning it:

“@adamsandler great choice,” Steph captioned his Instagram Story.

Credits: Instagram (@stephencurry30)

Sandler’s love for Steph Curry’s signature line is nothing new — he’s been spotted rocking different pairs for years. At this point, it might be time for Curry Brand to make things official and bring Sandler on as an ambassador.

