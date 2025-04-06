“I dropped no f-bombs. But…”- When Jack Black opened up about bringing the "rock" in his movie without cuss words 

More than two decades ago, Jack Black dropped one of his best performances with School of Rock, which made him one of the most phenomenal comedy actors of today. Following the release of the movie, in a March 2004 interview with IGN, Jack Black opened up about his latest release and what it was like working with a bunch of kids on set.

Talking about how he watched his language and incorporated "rock" in the movie without the use of any curse words, he said:

"Of course. I dropped no f-bombs. But… I brought the rock."

Jack Black is an American actor, comedian, and musician who is known for his family and comedy films, as well as his phenomenal voice acting. With Children's and Family Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, as well as nominations for three Golden Globe Awards, Black is one of Hollywood's most beloved actors.

Jack Black talks about bringing the "rock" in his movie without using curse words

In a 2004 interview with IGN, Black opened up about shooting School of Rock with a bunch of kids. When asked whether he had to watch his language on set, he said:

"Of course. I dropped no f-bombs. But… I brought the rock. I didn't want it to be a softer, cuddlier JB. And that actually presented a challenge; without the cussing, I actually had to make up for it by extra intensity, to communicate the f-bomb with my face, while never saying any cuss words, you know what I mean?"

Sharing what it was like shooting with children for the movie, Black was all praises for his co-actors. He said:

"We got the best ones. We got the pick of the litter, as it were. There was a nationwide search for kids that could actually play. And it was important to work with [director Richard] Linklater. It was important that the kids were able to pull off all of the performances that we needed them to do. That's a tall order when you're talking about ten-year-olds. But, he found some great ones that also pulled off great acting performances, too."

Jack Black played the lead role of Dewey Finn, an amateur rock enthusiast, in Richard Linklater's School of Rock. Finn takes up a job posing as a substitute teacher and starts forming a band with students in the hilarious musical comedy movie.

Jack Black also shared about his musical taste

Black also had a chat with IGN about music and rock bands. Talking about the influence of rock now and charismatic "rock" figures, he said:

"Yeah, it's missing. There are no real Gods of Rock right now, though… even the best ones like The White Stripes or Queens of the Stone Age. No one's really carrying it."

Sharing about his playlist and the kind of music he prefers, Black said:

"I've been listening to this CD a lot… N.E.R.D. It's more in the hip-hop vein, but it's definitely got some rock in there. I just got turned on to it. I guess it came out in 2001. Some just gave it to me, and I can't stop listening to it. And then I found out that that Pharrell guy who writes those songs also wrote, like, some Michael Jackson songs, and maybe even a Britney Spears song (laughs) and it blows my mind that he can do that. He can go back and forth between something so rock and something so commercial."

American actor Jack Black started his career starring in movies like Dead Man Walking (1995), Mars Attacks! (1996), and Enemy of the State (1998), but he made his breakthrough with the musical film High Fidelity (2000).

He went on to solidify his status as a comedian with the School of Rock (2003) and since then starred in popular productions like:

The Holiday (2006)

Goosebumps (2015)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

He is also the actor who voiced Po in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

Jack Black stars in the recently released film, A Minecraft Movie.

