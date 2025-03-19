New A Minecraft Movie capes add Jack Black's face to elytra

A Minecraft Movie is scheduled for release on April 4, 2025. The movie features an ensemble cast comprising Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. To make things even more exciting, Mojang Studios has announced two new capes called “Home” and “Menace” that can be obtained by watching live streams of the game on Twitch and TikTok, respectively.

However, there is an Easter egg that many players might have missed. When the cape is equipped, the texture of the elytra changes – it features Jack Black’s face, as seen in the trailers. Black plays the role of Steve in the movie and while fans have not appreciated his on-screen look, the popping texture on the elytra adds a unique appearance to it.

This article explores the new capes that have been introduced.

A Minecraft Movie capes bring Jack Black’s face to elytra

Players looking to acquire the capes have only until April 6, 2025, to do so. Fortunately, getting the capes is simple and only takes a few minutes. To obtain the Twitch “Home” cape, visit the streaming website and search for Minecraft live streams.

You can then watch the stream that has rewards enabled. The chat section will show a message that says how long you must watch the stream to get the redemption code. This is usually a few minutes. The same applies to TikTok for the “Menace” cape. Watching any Minecraft live stream for three minutes will unlock the code.

Once the 25-digit code has been acquired, visit the game’s official website and redeem it. The item will be added to your Mojang account and the capes will be available from the in-game customization menu.

While the official tweet mentions that the cape redemption requires you to have the Bedrock Edition of the game, it will be available for both editions. The elytra features Jack Black with a salt-and-pepper beard, wearing the iconic blue t-shirt.

Based on the trailers released, fans have questioned the film's animation. Some are unhappy with the mix of live-action and CGI, saying it makes the whole visual experience jarring. Others have pointed out that the realistic skin and hair texture of villagers featured in the latest trailer is downright uncanny.

However, the makers of the movie did mention that they chose the live-action route because Minecraft animation has been done before, and they wanted to try something unique.

