5 characters voiced by Jack Black besides Kung Fu Panda’s Po

There is no denying that Jack Black has excellent comedic timing. This comes through not only in his movies but also in his voice acting. After all, it is hard to imagine a Kung Fu Panda without everyone's favorite anthropomorphic panda getting into shenanigans. While Po is one of the most well-known characters voiced by Jack Black, he has also voiced many others throughout his career.

Filmmakers cast Jack Black to voice interesting animated characters because of his ability to express varied emotions through his dynamic vocals. They may be animated characters, but the 54-year-old actor knows how to give them depth and make them relatable, which appeals to the viewer.

While fans await Po's return in Kung Fu Panda 4, set to release on March 14, 2024, they can explore some of the other characters voiced by the versatile Jack Black.

Lenny, Bowser and three other characters that Jack Black brings to life on-screen with his dynamic vocal abilities

1) Zeke: Ice Age (2002)

Chris Wedge's feature directorial debut, this movie follows three unlikely companions: Manny, a mammoth; Sid, a ground sloth; and Diego, a saber-toothed tiger. Voiced by Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, and Denis Leary, they set out to return a lost baby to its human tribe in a world on the brink of an ice age.

Jack Black lends his voice to Zeke, an over-enthusiastic but dense saber-toothed tiger who is always thinking about his next meal. Jack Black does a great job portraying Zeke's natural ruthlessness while highlighting his goofy side that endears him to the audience.

2) Lenny: Shark Tale (2004)

This movie, directed by Vicky Jenson, Bibo Bergeron, and Rob Letterman, focuses on Oscar, a clever fish voiced by Will Smith. He became famous after falsely claiming that he killed the older son of a shark mob boss. He then teams up with Lenny, the mobster's younger son, voiced by Jack Black, to maintain the facade.

Lenny might have a mobster background, but he differs significantly from his family. Black perfectly captures Lenny's friendly and kind personality and his tough time adhering to his father's ruthless way of life. Watching the banter between Lenny and Oscar, who form an unlikely friendship, is also fun.

3) Adult Stanley: Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

Directed by Richard Linklater, this coming-of-age movie creatively blends the real story of the first Moon landing with a fictional account of a young boy named Stanley chosen for a covert moon landing.

Black lends his voice to the adult version of the protagonist. Although the striking animation is one of the highlights of the movie, it also shines in the way it portrays the excitement and curiosity surrounding the moon landing from a young person's perspective.

4) Bowser: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Every able hero needs a good antagonist, and Bowser fits that bill. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, this movie focuses on Mario and Luigi's origin story. They get entangled in a battle between the Mushroom Kingdom and the Koopas. Jack Black voices Bowser, the tyrannical leader of the Koopas.

It isn't always easy to create villains who make an impact, but Black's Bowser tends to linger in the audience's minds. He maintained the menacing aspect of the character but took it up a notch by adding subtle vulnerability and weird eccentricities that made him more interesting.

It is a good sign when the viewer looks forward to seeing the villain on screen, which is what happened in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

5) Claptrap: Borderlands (2024)

This movie, based on the famous video game, will be coming to theaters on August 9, 2024. It focuses on a bounty hunter named Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, who teams up with some talented but eccentric misfits to find Atlas's missing daughter. Black voices Claptrap, a robot who is always bragging but tends to suffer from fits of loneliness.

Like the rest of the gang, Claptrap has his own issues, but if there is anyone who can portray a complex character with a killer sense of humor, it is Jack Black. Fans of the video game should keep an eye out for this promising upcoming movie with a stellar cast.

Fans of Kung Fu Panda should check out these quality movies that feature other interesting characters voiced by the talented Jack Black.