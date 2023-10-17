Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship timeline has been in the spotlight since the latter spoke about being separated in an interview on October 11, 2023, on the Today Show.

While speaking to the host Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith confessed to having been separated from Will Smith since 2016, which has surprised many. She added that they had been separated for six years when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. The episode with Jada Pinkett Smith aired on October 13 at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Let's look into Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship timeline - something that has been examined by fans and media ever since the news broke.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith first met in 1994: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship timeline explored

Will Smith and Sheree Fletcher Zampino get divorced

Will Smith met his ex-wife Sheree Fletcher Zampino in 1991 on the set of A Different World, which he had visited to be introduced to a new actor in the scene - Jada Pinkett, as per InStyle. However, he met Zampino instead, and the two ended up getting married, welcoming their son, Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III, in November 1992.

The duo remained married from 1992 to 1995 and presently co-parent Trey. Zampino later married former NFL player Terrell Fletcher in 2007 but filed for divorce eventually, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith meet for the first time

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith finally met on the sets of the ’90s NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Pinkett auditioned for the role of Smith's on-screen girlfriend, Lisa Wilkes, in 1994.

While Nia Long bagged the role instead of Pinkett, Will met the latter again at an event hosted by Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin. The two started dating soon after.

The couple officially appeared on September 22, 1995, at the premiere of Devil in a Blue Dress. However, in a 2018 interview with Access, Jada mentioned that Will had made moves only after it was clear that Zampino and he were truly divorced.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith get married

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at their wedding (Image via Red Table Talk/Facebook)

The most crucial event in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship timeline was when the two entered a married life. Will Smith asked Jada Pinkett Smith for her hand in November 1997, with the two marrying on New Year's Eve that same year in Jada's native city of Baltimore. It was a closed ceremony at the Cloisters Mansion.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith welcome son Jaden and daughter Willow

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship timeline witnessed the birth of Jaden Christopher Syre Smith on July 8, 1998. Jaden took after his parents as he grew up, and he also drifted towards acting. He appeared in movies such as The Karate Kid (2010) and The Pursuit of Happyness (2006).

The couple birthed Willow Camille Reign Smith on October 31, 2000. Presently. she co-hosts Red Table Talk and has appeared in I Am Legend earlier.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are in an alleged open relationship

After Jada addressed rumors of the two being a swinger couple in April 2013, Will Smith revealed on TIDAL’s Rap Radar in 2018 that they do not refer to themselves as a married couple but as life partners.

The Enter the Matrix star later revealed in July 2020 that she was involved in an entanglement with August Alsina during a period in 2015 when the two were briefly separated.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship timeline includes the infamous incident at the 94th Academy Awards where Chris Rock joked about Jada's alopecia when Will Smith got up to the stage and slapped the comedian.

The King Richard actor was banned from all Academy-related events for ten years.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's continued public appearance

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship timeline after 2020 included a few public appearances, like their dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California. The two also publicly appeared together in the premiere of Will Smith's film Emancipation.