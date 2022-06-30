How did Sheree Zampino and ex-husband Will Smith meet? Star joins RHOBH Season 12 as Garcelle Beauvais's friend 

In a brand new episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), viewers saw Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino make an appearance. The star debuted as a "friend of" Garcelle Beauvais on this week's episode as the duo bonded over the latter's birthday party and their shared former interest, the King Richard star.

In Episode 8 of RHOBH, Zampino met close friend Garcelle on her birthday to catch up on each other's lives. Garcelle revealed that she had dated Will Smith after his divorce from Sheree. Both ladies bonded over Sheree's new boyfriend and how she needed space in the relationship.

Sheree Zampino and Will Smith relationship explored

Sheree Zampino was married to Will Smith from 1992-1995 and welcomed their son Trey Smith (29) in 1992. She was the one to initiate their divorce, noting years later on Facebook that their marriage ended because they were young and it was a lot of responsibility.

The Alladin star married Jada Pinkett (50) on New Year's Eve, 1997, and the couple still stands strong. Will and his ex-wife remain on good terms till date. She and her son Trey are part of her ex-husband's family, including Will's wife Jada, children Jaden Smith (23), and Willow Smith (21).

Will Smith interestingly met Zampino while he was trying to get a date with Jada. He saw his current wife on the NBC sitcom A Different World and visited the set, hoping to meet her. However, he saw his ex-wife with her friend Billy on set. They were present there to meet their writer friend and comedian Orlando Jones.

Billy then gave the Men in Black star his friend's phone number, and Smith called to ask her out. In a 2018 episode of the talk show Red Table Talk, he spoke about his experience of meeting her and said:

“I went to Different World to meet Jada and met Sheree and ended up marrying Sheree and having Trey. I didn’t meet Jada that day…We had all these near misses."

As fate would have it, he eventually married Jada Pinkett and had two children, all of whom made a big happy family. However, he emotionally confessed that he failed in his relationship with his ex-wife.

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life. Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother,”

Who is Sheree dating? The star opens up about her boyfriend on RHOBH Season 12

While making an appearance on this week's episode of RHOBH, she spoke to her close friend Garcelle about her boyfriend, whom she began dating during COVID. Although she didn't reveal his name, and it is unclear who the man was, the star announced that things were a bit "stuck" between the two.

When Garcelle enquired more into the matter, her friend jokingly revealed that to ask for some space from her boyfriend, she bought him a new ball and sent him to the park to play with it. The two friends then shared laughs before the RHOBH star spoke about her birthday party and her equation with the other housewives. She revealed that although there was drama, the cast members would be making an appearance at the party.

Before dating her boyfriend, Zampino was married to NFL star Terrell Fletcher. The former couple tied the knot in 2007 and were together for close to eight years before she filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

A successful entrepreneur, she is the proud founder and CEO of body butter company Whoop Ash and an online fashion and accessory boutique.

As per her Bravo bio, Sheree is a proud advocate for blended families and successful co-parenting after divorce. The star has also traveled around the country as an inspirational speaker. She is also a renowned cook, known for hosting a variety of pop-up meals featuring her mac 'n' cheese.

