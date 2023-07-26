Who is John David Washington? All about Denzel Washington's son who is set to star in Gareth Edwards' The Creator

John David Washington, the son of legendary actor Denzel Washington, has been cast in the lead role in Gareth Edwards' upcoming sci-fi action thriller, The Creator, which is set to release on September 29, 2023. Written by Edwards and co-created by Chris Weitz, the film revolves around a weapon that can end the war between humankind and robots.

The synopsis of the upcoming film as per IMDb reads:

"Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war-and mankind itself."

John David Washington stars as Joshua in the film alongside other cast members including Gemma Chan as Maya, Ken Watanabe as Harun, and Sturgill Simpson as Shipley.

John David Washington is known for his role in Tenet

John David Washington is the son of the renowned actor Denzel Washington, who has been the recipient of two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Silver Bears. He is known for his roles in movies such as Glory (1989), Training Day (2001), and The Equalizer (2014).

His 38-year-old son John used to play professional football till the age of 28. After a short stint with the Rams, he played in NFL Europe for the Rhein Fire in 2007 and went on to play with Sacramento Mountain Lions in the UFL Premiere Season Draft in 2009. Soon after, he made his debut in Hollywood with his role as Ricky Jerre in the sports comedy Ballers, which ran from 2015 to 2019.

John David Washington appeared in small roles in his childhood and was seen in Devil in a Blue Dress (1995). He rose to fame after his role as Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee's biographical crime comedy, BlacKkKlansman in 2018. He received a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for the same.

John David Washington then went on to star in Christopher Nolan's Tenet in 2020 as the protagonist, for which he received global acclaim. The film earned a massive $365 million at the box office and received an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Soon after, Washington starred opposite Zendaya in Sam Levinson's romantic drama Malcolm & Marie, which was released on February 5, 2021, on Netflix. He was also seen in another Netflix film, Beckett in 2021 and David O. Russell's Amsterdam in 2022.

The actor will soon star in a project by Malcolm Washington titled The Piano Lesson. He is set to take on the role alongside Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles and Ray Fisher. Fans now await more details about the upcoming title, which features a star-studded cast.

John David Washington will soon take on the role of an ex-special forces agent named Joshua in The Creator. He will be seen dealing with the disappearance of his wife while he is tasked with killing the Creator. The title is scheduled to release on September 29, 2023, by 20th Century Studios.