"Definitely money well spent": Fans praise The Creator for great visuals in low budget

In the era of big studio films and an influx of high-budget Hollywood projects, Gareth Edwards seems to have struck gold with his upcoming project, The Creator, which stars John David Washington in the leading role. The trailer for the film dropped today, i.e., July 17, 2023, and has already managed to impress fans worldwide.

What is even more shocking about the film is its low budget. According to reports, Gareth Edward's upcoming thriller is set around a budget of only $86 million, which is on the lower end by recent Hollywood standards.

However, before the age of superhero movies and big-budget studio projects, this was quite a normal budget for an action or thriller movie. By bringing out the great visuals with the use of practical effects and good creativity, Edwards seems to have impressed fans all around the world, who praised the film's visuals and budgeting while comparing it to projects like The Flash, which was visually underwhelming despite a huge budget.

Move buffs are already in love with The Creator trailer as praises continue to pour in

The Creator could be one of the rare sci-fi thriller films in the 2020s that has such a tiny budget. The films with a budget on the lower side of $100 million have so far failed to make an impact with the visuals.

Thus, this was a highly daunting task for The Creator, but the director seems to have landed the project absolutely right, if the tweets of amazement and admiration are anything to go by.

Aside from John David Washington, The Creator stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney, among others.

The Creator is set to premiere theatrically on September 29, 2023.