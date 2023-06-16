The Flash streaming: Where and when can you watch it online?

Even as The Flash makes a dash into global cinemas, a question emerges: might subpar box office results accelerate its streaming release?

The film features Ezra Miller in a polarizing double role as Barry Allen, alongside Michael Keaton, who reprises his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman 31 years after last wearing the iconic suit. Reviews of the film are divided, but it has fared well on balance, securing a 69% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% score from the audience.

DC is banking on The Flash making an impression in cinemas, particularly following the box office flop of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was quickly consigned to oblivion by fans and the studio alike.

When can we expect The Flash to be available for streaming online?

Flash dashes into theaters worldwide on June 16th, but when will the lightning-fast adventure strike Max? (Image via Warner Bros)

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Warner Bros. has radically transformed its theatrical release strategy for big-ticket films. In 2021, under previous management, every movie released in theaters was simultaneously made available on HBO Max, the firm's flagship streaming platform, now known as Max, after incorporating the Discovery+ streaming catalog.

Every film studio has had to adjust to the post-pandemic theatrical scenario uniquely, and for Warner Bros., it's been a journey to establish a new normal. The blueprint involves theater releases, digital availability for rent or purchase, streaming on Max, and finally, purchase on Blu-Ray and 4K discs.

For instance, Fury of the Gods premiered in theaters on March 17, was available digitally on April 7, then accessible for purchase on 4K and Blu-ray, and for streaming on Max by May 23.

As for The Flash, notwithstanding the Ezra Miller controversy and history of underwhelming DC films, it's expected to outperform Black Adam or Shazam! 2. This may lengthen its run in theaters slightly, but not significantly.

Viewers can start watching The Flash digitally from July 14, 28 days after its theatrical release. This period coincides with the release of films like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Flash's best shot at a Max release

Predicting when the movie will bolt on Max, bringing its electrifying action and the return of Michael Keaton's Batman to the streaming screen (Image via Warner Bros)

Successful shows like Succession, Fixer Upper, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and soon The Flash all stream on Max - The One to Watch. Fury of the Gods was a vital new addition to the streamer on May 23, marking the Max launch, and was extensively promoted. Warner Bros.

Discovery previously stated that DC is one of the corporation's prized assets, which led to the recruitment of director James Gunn to spearhead the new DC Studios.

The Flash is expected to receive substantial marketing when added to Max, focusing on enhancing the DCEU catalog and being the third streamer film featuring Michael Keaton's Batman.

The gap between digital availability and the start of streaming on Max could be shorter than for Shazam! 2. Black Adam was released on HBO Max on December 16, 2022, less than a month after being available for online purchase (November 22).

Given this pattern, a potential streaming date for The Flash on the service could be August 18, 63 days post its theatrical release. Black Adam premiered on HBO Max 56 days after its theatrical opening, while Shazam! 2 started streaming 67 days post-release.

However, in April, Casey Bloys, Chairman & CEO of HBO & HBO Max Content, stated that Barry Allen's movie would start streaming on Max "in the Fall after its exclusive run in theaters this June."

If this assertion holds, The Flash's release on Max could be deferred to late September. September 29 could be feasible if the studio decides to wait until fall, 105 days after its exclusive theater run begins.

The Flash hits theaters worldwide on Friday, June 16.

