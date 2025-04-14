5 unforgettable scenes in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is now in theaters, and the film has shattered expectations and box office records with ease. Despite getting poor reviews, it has managed to captivate Minecraft fans from around the world. Not only that, but the movie has also broken records previously set by other video game adaptations, making it one of the most successful films of recent times.

With so many records under its belt, A Minecraft Movie certainly has some scenes that will linger on in your mind long after the credits roll. This article will list down five unforgettable scenes from the film that have become iconic for both the right and wrong reasons. Note that there will be some mild spoilers in this article.

Chicken Jockey

Perhaps the most famous scene from the movie is the “chicken jockey” scene and unfortunately, it’s not for the right reasons. When the last trailer dropped, this particular scene became a meme. However, things went south when some people decided to create a ruckus by throwing popcorn and shouting in the theater as soon as this scene came up.

Reports of vandalism, littering, and even people bringing real chicken into movie theaters erupted all over Europe and the United States. The issue got so big that some theaters were forced to ask patrons not to engage in such behavior during the screening of the movie. While the scene is unforgettable, the way some people behaved left a bad taste in everyone's mouth.

I am Steve

The "I am Steve" scene in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros)

One of the most unforgettable scenes from the movie and the first trailer was when Jack Black showed up on the screen and proclaimed that he was Steve. While this moment also became somewhat of a meme, the feeling of witnessing Steve enter the scene and save everyone is amazing.

It's powerful, it's energetic, and it is something that you cannot forget. Moreover, Jack Black's performance in this scene is enough to make you excited for the rest of the movie.

Iron golem battle

From here on, there will be some spoilers for the movie. During the climax of the movie, when our protagonists fight the evil piglins and Malgosha, there is a scene where Steve and the team make an army of iron golems. The moment when golems are triggered and start heading toward the piglin army is a scene worth experiencing in the theater.

Creeper cave scene

The creeper cave scene in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Another wonderful scene that will be hard to forget is the scene when Steve, Garrett, and Henry are stuck in a minecart trying to escape the piglins. But, as they enter a cave, our heroes realize that they are surrounded by hundreds if not thousands of creepers.

Seeing so many of them in one shot is certainly a scary but exhilarating experience. The scene ends with all of the creepers exploding and creating such a big blast that it completely destroys the mountain.

Post credit scene

Fans who sat through the entire credits got to see a special scene. After Steve returns to the real world, he goes to his old house. Upon knocking, a girl opens the door. While you cannot see her face, her orange hair is quite noticeable. Moreover, when Steve asks her name, she says it's Alex.

Fans of Minecraft would instantly recognize that Alex is the female protagonist of the game. Perhaps this scene was a hint at a potential sequel with both Steve and Alex in the lead roles. Considering how successful A Minecraft Movie has been at the box office, it is very probable that Warner Bros is already thinking about making a sequel.

