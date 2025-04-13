"It's safe to say we got kicked out": Minecraft fans show up with live chicken for chicken jockey scene in movie

A Minecraft Movie is finally out and breaking all the records set by previous video game movies. Not only that, but the film about the blocky world has soared in box office collections and is one of the most successful recent years. However, it seems that some fans are enjoying the movie a bit too much.
A handle on the social media site X named @hourly_sh*tpost shared a video showing some fans taking in a live chicken inside the movie theater for the “chicken jockey” scene in A Minecraft Movie. The moment Steve, played by Jack Black, mentions it, fans started throwing their popcorn. One person got on another's back with the baby zombie mask and the live chicken, imitating the baby zombie riding the chicken.
The caption of the video stated:
"It's safe to say we got kicked out."
While the popular food restaurant chain Popeyes jokingly asked the fans to send the chicken their way as they knew what to do with it, not everyone was a fan. User @zahraelise_ said that it is cringe as all the people working in the theater on minimum wage would have to clean the mess created.
Another user, @the1101, said that they wished an asteroid would hit them as this was a very embarrassing moment to witness. User @Sthormyy said that it might be an unpopular opinion, but doing something like this is extremely disrespectful to the staff members who work at the cinema.
It was not an unpopular opinion as many other users had the same outlook towards it. User @EndymionYT said that the poor theater staff would have to clean it up. Another user, @Otaku_Wire_, said that the movie looked bad.
The bizarre world of A Minecraft Movie
A Minecraft Movie is a box office success, which means that a lot of people like it. Despite a lot of negative reviews, it is surprising how the film managed to perform not just well, but also break previous records held by Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
The film takes the weird aspects of the game and uses them to its advantage. It seems that fans of the game liked the mix of real humans in the blocky world, and their reaction to the bizarre game mechanics such as using a water bucket to cushion a fall.
There are some other elements as well that were added by the filmmakers for the plot of the film. For example, the movie shows that players have to touch the creeper in order to make them blow. This was a bizarre addition as the whole point of a creeper is that it "creeps" up from behind when the player is not aware of it.
