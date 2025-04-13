"It's safe to say we got kicked out": Minecraft fans show up with live chicken for chicken jockey scene in movie

A Minecraft Movie is finally out and breaking all the records set by previous video game movies. Not only that, but the film about the blocky world has soared in box office collections and is one of the most successful recent years. However, it seems that some fans are enjoying the movie a bit too much.

Ad

A handle on the social media site X named @hourly_sh*tpost shared a video showing some fans taking in a live chicken inside the movie theater for the “chicken jockey” scene in A Minecraft Movie. The moment Steve, played by Jack Black, mentions it, fans started throwing their popcorn. One person got on another's back with the baby zombie mask and the live chicken, imitating the baby zombie riding the chicken.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The caption of the video stated:

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

"It's safe to say we got kicked out."

While the popular food restaurant chain Popeyes jokingly asked the fans to send the chicken their way as they knew what to do with it, not everyone was a fan. User @zahraelise_ said that it is cringe as all the people working in the theater on minimum wage would have to clean the mess created.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user, @the1101, said that they wished an asteroid would hit them as this was a very embarrassing moment to witness. User @Sthormyy said that it might be an unpopular opinion, but doing something like this is extremely disrespectful to the staff members who work at the cinema.

X users react to the theater reaction for the scene (Image via X)

It was not an unpopular opinion as many other users had the same outlook towards it. User @EndymionYT said that the poor theater staff would have to clean it up. Another user, @Otaku_Wire_, said that the movie looked bad.

Ad

The bizarre world of A Minecraft Movie

Jason Momoa in the chicken Jockey scene in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

A Minecraft Movie is a box office success, which means that a lot of people like it. Despite a lot of negative reviews, it is surprising how the film managed to perform not just well, but also break previous records held by Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Ad

The film takes the weird aspects of the game and uses them to its advantage. It seems that fans of the game liked the mix of real humans in the blocky world, and their reaction to the bizarre game mechanics such as using a water bucket to cushion a fall.

There are some other elements as well that were added by the filmmakers for the plot of the film. For example, the movie shows that players have to touch the creeper in order to make them blow. This was a bizarre addition as the whole point of a creeper is that it "creeps" up from behind when the player is not aware of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!