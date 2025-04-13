4 Minecraft movie ideas that could’ve been better than what we got

The long-awaited A Minecraft Movie finally premiered about a week ago. While it didn’t fare as badly as many fans expected, it didn’t quite reach its full potential either. Despite the crowd-pleasing cameos and references, the film leaned heavily into a safe, comedic tone and followed a predictable Hollywood formula.

This approach may have worked for casual viewers, but die-hard fans of Mojang’s sandbox were left wondering: What could this cinematic experience have been? With that in mind, here are four alternate concepts that would’ve made for a stronger, more memorable Minecraft movie.

Note: This article is subjective and opinionated.

4 great ideas to make into a Minecraft movie

1) A fully animated version

Choosing live-action was always going to be a risky play, especially when adapting a game with such an iconic visual language—chunky, voxel-based terrain, blocky mobs, and minimalist charm. The trailers for Minecraft Legends and fan-made projects like CraftedMovie or Element Animation understood this. They captured the visual soul of the game with authenticity and heart.

A Pixar-quality animated film, entirely set in the game's native world and crafted with faithful textures and style, would’ve been a visual delight. Instead of hyper-realistic blocks or odd pig snouts, this version would have embraced the game’s raw, beautiful blockiness.

Imagine smoothly functioning Redstone contraptions in motion, an Ender Dragon battle that feels like a dream pulled straight from the game, and biome transitions that players instantly recognize. This version would have looked and felt like Minecraft — a feeling the current film didn't quite capture.

2) End-focused movie

One of Minecraft’s most hauntingly mysterious dimensions is the End, home to Endermen, ancient cities, cryptic structures, and, of course, the Ender Dragon. With its eerie purple skies and fragmented islands, the End offers a cinematic canvas that remains largely unexplored.

A movie set entirely in the End could have explored forgotten civilizations, the tragic origins of the Endermen, or the rise of the Ender Dragon itself. It could have blended high-concept worldbuilding with atmospheric storytelling—something akin to Dune or Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Floating islands, glowing portals, ancient machinery, and a lone protagonist uncovering a long-lost prophecy — it’s a story just waiting to be unearthed. Moreover, it would have offered something entirely fresh for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

3) Steve from the Overworld

Steve being a resident of the Overworld could have been great (Image from Mojang Studios)

In A Minecraft Movie, our main character Steve hails from the real world and falls into the blocky universe. The movie follows a classic Narnia and Jumanji setup. While there's nothing wrong with the trope, it does feel like a safe choice. By using this setup, the movie distances itself from the game’s native world, and by doing so, loses a lot of its authenticity.

Now, imagine if Steve were born in the Overworld and a native of the blocky universe. The movie's plot would have revolved around a humble builder-turned-explorer uncovering the mysteries of the Nether and End. His story could’ve involved surviving nightly zombie attacks, building a shelter block by block, trading with villagers, and battling Wither skeletons in a lava-flooded fortress. Such action sequences would have been somewhat similar to the movie.

4) A slightly serious take

The movie relies heavily on jokes, cameos, and sometimes feels like a parody. While this approach works well for memes, Minecraft has always been more reflective than chaotic at its core. It’s a game focused on creation, exploration, isolation, and discovery.

A slightly more serious take could’ve delivered a stronger, more emotional narrative. This would mean fewer reference jokes and instead, more story and emotional stakes. But such a film could still be fun. The movie could have dealt with situations like Steve losing a friend in the Nether, or an ancient evil corrupting biomes, forcing our heroes to fix them using the very power of creation itself.

Is A Minecraft Movie a disaster? No. It’s fun, it’s energetic, and for younger audiences, it’s probably a blast. But for the fans who’ve grown up mining diamonds, exploring temples, and watching YouTubers like Technoblade, this movie could’ve done much more.

Minecraft is a sandbox of infinite possibilities, and the movie played it safe. But maybe that’s okay. After all, with success comes sequels, and with sequels come second chances.

